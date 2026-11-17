Kolkata Stampede: 8 Junior Doctors Show-Caused For Criticising Patient Transfer To Private Hospital
The junior doctors have termed the show-cause notices as an act of political vendetta, saying they were first to treat the injured.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Kolkata: The Medical College Kolkata authorities have served show-cause notices to eight interns for commenting on medical services following state government's decision to shift people injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal to a private hospital.
In the notice issued on Tuesday, the authorities have asked the interns why they were not on duty at the time of the incident and why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. They have been directed to provide a written response within 72 hours.
The show-cause notice further stated that an investigation has proven the interns' allegations of inadequate medical infrastructure as entirely false. Such remarks have tarnished the government's image, the notice stated. Furthermore, the notice mentioned that the comments led to confusion and chaos in front of the hospital's emergency department, which disrupted emergency medical services.
The notice further clarified that making statements to the media while on duty is a breach of discipline and constitutes a punishable offence under the National Medical Commission’s 2021 regulations concerning Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship. If the allegations are substantiated, it could lead to measures such as the temporary suspension or cancellation of their internships.
The junior doctors and interns have termed the show-cause notices as an act of political vendetta, claiming that they were the ones who had first stepped forward to help the injured people.
Dr Aniket Mahato said, "Following a press conference held by interns and junior doctors regarding the Chorbagan stampede incident, the college principal issued show-cause notices to eight interns today. We believe this is an act of political vendetta, and we strongly protest."
According to Dr Mahato, the interns and junior doctors were the first to step forward and make an earnest effort to provide proper medical care to those injured in the stampede. "Not only those on duty, but also those who were off-duty, and even alumni, worked together that day. By speaking to the media about the hospital's infrastructure and service-related issues while on duty, they were merely exercising their democratic rights," he said.
On October 17, several people injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Chorbagan were brought to the Medical College Kolkata. Seventeen individuals were declared dead upon arrival, while others underwent treatment. Subsequently, 14 of these patients were transferred to Apollo Hospital.
Following the incident, some interns at the Medical College told media that there was a lack of infrastructure to handle such an emergency and also claimed there was a shortage of essential medical supplies, including tranexamic acid, syringes, and blood-clotting vials.
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