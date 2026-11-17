ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Stampede: 8 Junior Doctors Show-Caused For Criticising Patient Transfer To Private Hospital

File photo of Medical College Kolkata ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The Medical College Kolkata authorities have served show-cause notices to eight interns for commenting on medical services following state government's decision to shift people injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal to a private hospital.

In the notice issued on Tuesday, the authorities have asked the interns why they were not on duty at the time of the incident and why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. They have been directed to provide a written response within 72 hours.

The show-cause notice further stated that an investigation has proven the interns' allegations of inadequate medical infrastructure as entirely false. Such remarks have tarnished the government's image, the notice stated. Furthermore, the notice mentioned that the comments led to confusion and chaos in front of the hospital's emergency department, which disrupted emergency medical services. The notice further clarified that making statements to the media while on duty is a breach of discipline and constitutes a punishable offence under the National Medical Commission’s 2021 regulations concerning Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship. If the allegations are substantiated, it could lead to measures such as the temporary suspension or cancellation of their internships. The junior doctors and interns have termed the show-cause notices as an act of political vendetta, claiming that they were the ones who had first stepped forward to help the injured people.