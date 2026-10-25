Kolkata SRFTI Students Plan Nationwide Protests From October 27 Over Campus Attacks, VC’s Resignation
Protesters have called upon students educational institutions across the country to join them in the protest.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Kolkata: Students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, have vowed to intensify their protests over the attacks by outsiders on the campus and have sought the resignation of the Vice Chancellor.
Students are planning a "broader national-level movement" from October 27. The protesters have called upon students from various universities, colleges, and educational institutions across the country to join them in the protest.
On Saturday, actor Naseeruddin Shah, in a video message, expressed solidarity with the SRFTI movement and urged others to stand by the students.
The protest is centered on a 10-point charter of demands including academic freedom, democratic rights, campus security, and the holding of student union elections.
On Sunday, students from several other institutions, including Jadavpur University and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), expressed their solidarity with the SRFTI students.
The protesters stated that they were coordinating with students from various other institutions, including Aliah University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, and IIT Bombay, to press for their demands.
According to protesters, the "movement should not be viewed merely as an internal issue of a single institution and is rather linked to broader concerns such as academic freedom, the democratic environment on campus, the right to freedom of expression, and the demand for student union elections."
The protests came in response to an incident at the SRFTI Kolkata campus on September 27 when confrontation arose in connection with an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP).
Some students claim that they were assaulted by outsiders on that day, while the ABGP has leveled counter-allegations.
Subsequently, on October 4, further reports of an attack on campus emerged. In protest against these attacks, students have sought the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.
Indranuj Roy, a student at Jadavpur University, said that appropriate action has not been taken against those involved in the "attack by outsiders on campus."
The students have demanded an investigation into the allegations of attacks, vandalism, and intimidation on campus and have expressed frustration over the long-standing absence of student union elections.
Furthermore, a section of the students has raised objections to the proposal to increase surveillance on campus. They have argued that despite the existing CCTV network at Jadavpur University, there has been a clear failure to effectively prevent attacks by outsiders.
Given this, they fear that the proposed installation of additional CCTV cameras, AI-based facial recognition systems, and RFID cards could lead to increased surveillance.
They have raised questions over measures that are being taken to prevent attacks and have noted that the current focus seems to be on monitoring the movements of students within the campus rather than addressing the threat from outside.
Meanwhile, SRFTI Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera has submitted a report to the higher authorities on the current situation at the institution.
In a press release issued on Sunday evening, SRFTI authorities announced decisions to initiate expulsion proceedings and to serve "show-cause" notices to several students.
The authorities clarified that these actions were taken in response to vandalism within the Vice-Chancellor’s office, physical harassment, and violations of institutional regulations.
The statement emphasised that the institution does not deny the students' right to protest and that they retain the right to express their opinions, voice grievances, and engage in peaceful agitation.
However, the authorities asserted that acts of vandalism, physical harassment, or the breach of institutional rules, under the guise of exercising these rights, cannot be tolerated.
The statement spelled out several instances of vandalism in the Vice-Chancellor’s office, alleging that the office was occupied, windowpanes and furniture were smashed, and the water supply and air-conditioning systems were deliberately disconnected.
Furthermore, it was alleged that one student physically harassed the Vice-Chancellor, while others subjected him to verbal abuse and intimidation.
The authorities stated that the disciplinary process was initiated based on the recommendations of the Dean’s Council and the findings of a fact-finding committee established to investigate these allegations.
The Dean’s Council comprises heads of various departments, the Dean, the Registrar, and members of the fact-finding committee.
Meanwhile, the protesting students have alleged that the power supply to the only classroom they were using as a workstation, which provided internet access, was cut off on Saturday evening.
A senior official at SRFTI, however, has dismissed these claims, stating that the protesting students "are not telling the truth."
"Electricity and internet connections have not been cut off, as students are still able to carry out their activities, including live-streaming press conferences."
Last Friday, the authorities issued an order for SRFTI students to vacate the campus. The Puja holidays were extended until November 13, and instructions were given to keep the hostels and mess facilities closed.
However, some of the protesting students have refused to leave the campus and are continuing their sit-in demonstration.
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