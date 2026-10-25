ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata SRFTI Students Plan Nationwide Protests From October 27 Over Campus Attacks, VC’s Resignation

Kolkata: Students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, have vowed to intensify their protests over the attacks by outsiders on the campus and have sought the resignation of the Vice Chancellor.

Students are planning a "broader national-level movement" from October 27. The protesters have called upon students from various universities, colleges, and educational institutions across the country to join them in the protest.

On Saturday, actor Naseeruddin Shah, in a video message, expressed solidarity with the SRFTI movement and urged others to stand by the students.

The protest is centered on a 10-point charter of demands including academic freedom, democratic rights, campus security, and the holding of student union elections.

On Sunday, students from several other institutions, including Jadavpur University and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), expressed their solidarity with the SRFTI students.

The protesters stated that they were coordinating with students from various other institutions, including Aliah University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, and IIT Bombay, to press for their demands.

According to protesters, the "movement should not be viewed merely as an internal issue of a single institution and is rather linked to broader concerns such as academic freedom, the democratic environment on campus, the right to freedom of expression, and the demand for student union elections."

The protests came in response to an incident at the SRFTI Kolkata campus on September 27 when confrontation arose in connection with an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP).

Some students claim that they were assaulted by outsiders on that day, while the ABGP has leveled counter-allegations.

Subsequently, on October 4, further reports of an attack on campus emerged. In protest against these attacks, students have sought the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.

Indranuj Roy, a student at Jadavpur University, said that appropriate action has not been taken against those involved in the "attack by outsiders on campus."

The students have demanded an investigation into the allegations of attacks, vandalism, and intimidation on campus and have expressed frustration over the long-standing absence of student union elections.

Furthermore, a section of the students has raised objections to the proposal to increase surveillance on campus. They have argued that despite the existing CCTV network at Jadavpur University, there has been a clear failure to effectively prevent attacks by outsiders.

Given this, they fear that the proposed installation of additional CCTV cameras, AI-based facial recognition systems, and RFID cards could lead to increased surveillance.

They have raised questions over measures that are being taken to prevent attacks and have noted that the current focus seems to be on monitoring the movements of students within the campus rather than addressing the threat from outside.