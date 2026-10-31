ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata: SRFTI Students Allege Rape Threats On Social Media; Demand VC's Expulsion

Kolkata: Students of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), who have been protesting for the last several days demanding the expulsion of the Vice Chancellor, on Saturday alleged that they were issued rape threats on social media.

One of the students made the claim at a press conference held at the Kolkata Press Club. She stated that a formal complaint has already been e-mailed to the Cyber ​​Cell of the Kolkata Police.

The students alleged that police, security personnel, and unidentified individuals have been taking photographs and videos of female students within the campus. They demanded direct intervention from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to resolve the crisis and warned that they will continue their protest until their core demands are met.

The unrest began on September 27, following an event organized by the 'Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat' (All India Consumer Council) on the SRFTI campus. The students alleged that outsiders entered the campus and assaulted them—a claim contested by the 'Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat'.

Subsequently, on October 4, there were further allegations of attacks by outsiders on campus. The students have also been vocal in their criticism of the administration's role over the incidents. They launched a protest demanding the resignation of the Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera, and appropriate action against those accused of the attacks.

On the other hand, the Vice Chancellor has leveled counter-allegations against the students, claiming that he was physically harassed and his office was vandalized. Based on the allegations, the administration expelled six students, which further aggravated the situation. In response, the administration extended the Puja holidays until November 13, shut down the hostel mess, and issued an order to vacate the campus.

However, the students have defied the directives and are continuing their protest. The SRFTI administration has filed a police complaint against Shubham, the Vice-President of the Students' Union. Consequently, the academic environment on campus is yet to be restored since the incident on September 27.

At the press conference on the day, the students presented a video account of events that have unfolded on campus since September 27. They stated that Ajmera assumed office as the new Vice-Chancellor on September 27, and students have been dissatisfied with his conduct from the very first day. Their grievances intensified following subsequent actions, such as the disconnection of water and electricity supplies to hostels and mess facilities.