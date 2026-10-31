Kolkata: SRFTI Students Allege Rape Threats On Social Media; Demand VC's Expulsion
The students alleged that police, security personnel, and unidentified individuals have been taking photographs and videos of female students within the campus.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Kolkata: Students of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), who have been protesting for the last several days demanding the expulsion of the Vice Chancellor, on Saturday alleged that they were issued rape threats on social media.
One of the students made the claim at a press conference held at the Kolkata Press Club. She stated that a formal complaint has already been e-mailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police.
The students alleged that police, security personnel, and unidentified individuals have been taking photographs and videos of female students within the campus. They demanded direct intervention from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to resolve the crisis and warned that they will continue their protest until their core demands are met.
The unrest began on September 27, following an event organized by the 'Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat' (All India Consumer Council) on the SRFTI campus. The students alleged that outsiders entered the campus and assaulted them—a claim contested by the 'Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat'.
Subsequently, on October 4, there were further allegations of attacks by outsiders on campus. The students have also been vocal in their criticism of the administration's role over the incidents. They launched a protest demanding the resignation of the Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera, and appropriate action against those accused of the attacks.
On the other hand, the Vice Chancellor has leveled counter-allegations against the students, claiming that he was physically harassed and his office was vandalized. Based on the allegations, the administration expelled six students, which further aggravated the situation. In response, the administration extended the Puja holidays until November 13, shut down the hostel mess, and issued an order to vacate the campus.
However, the students have defied the directives and are continuing their protest. The SRFTI administration has filed a police complaint against Shubham, the Vice-President of the Students' Union. Consequently, the academic environment on campus is yet to be restored since the incident on September 27.
At the press conference on the day, the students presented a video account of events that have unfolded on campus since September 27. They stated that Ajmera assumed office as the new Vice-Chancellor on September 27, and students have been dissatisfied with his conduct from the very first day. Their grievances intensified following subsequent actions, such as the disconnection of water and electricity supplies to hostels and mess facilities.
The protesting students also raised objections regarding the deployment of police on campus, which began on October 27. The authorities maintain that the police were deployed for security reasons, following a torchlight procession held by students on campus that day. T
he students, however, counter that while the procession took place in the evening, the police were deployed in the middle of the night. They allege that the presence of police and security personnel on campus is instilling fear among them.
During the press conference, a female student reported that a few of her classmates had received rape threats on social media. The matter has already been reported via email to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police. She further claimed that students are facing a sense of insecurity not only on social media but also outside the campus premises.
The student alleged that an unidentified individual on the street inquired about her home address. Additionally, she noted that police, security personnel, and certain unknown individuals have been taking photographs and videos of female students on campus. The students have questioned the purpose behind the recordings, expressing concern that the images and footage could be used for malicious intent.
The student stated, "The Vice-Chancellor's conduct is far from satisfactory. The authorities' apathy toward student safety is unacceptable. We demand the Vice-Chancellor's resignation. Despite complaints being lodged against specific groups, the authorities have failed to take any action. Given this situation, we call for the intervention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Our protest will continue until our demands are met."
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