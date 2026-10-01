ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata School Takes Down Portraits Of Marx, Mao, Ho Chi Minh After Right-Wing Teachers Body Objects

Kolkata: A school in southern Kolkata took down portraits of Communist luminaries Karl Marx, Mao Zedong and Ho Chi Minh on Wednesday, following objections from RSS-affiliated teachers' body Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh.

Sudipta De, the principal of the Lake View School in Dhakuria, said, "The portraits had been on the school's walls for a long time. They have been removed after objections were raised."

Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh's (ABRSM's) Kolkata president Pradip Pal said they had objected to foreign political leaders' portraits at the school when photos of President Droupadi Murmu and former president APJ Abdul Kalam were allegedly not displayed there.

He claimed the portrait of Mao, founder of the People's Republic of China, was displayed near the school entrance, while a photo of Marx, the co-author of the Communist Manifesto, was in the staff room. Vietnamese communist revolutionary Ho Chi Minh's portrait was hung outside the principal's room, Pal said.

The leader of the RSS-affiliated teachers' body also questioned the presence of pictures of Titumir, who led a peasant uprising against the British in 1831, Venezuela's former president Hugo Chavez and communist leader Rahul Sankrityayan on the school's walls.

"These things cannot be accepted. However, we did not pressure the school authorities. We had only brought the matter to their notice," he added. The pictures were removed from the school's walls in the presence of ABRSM members on Wednesday.