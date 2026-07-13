Kolkata Private Tutor Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Class 12 Student
Upon regaining consciousness and finding herself in a dishevelled state, the girl realised she had been sexually assaulted.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:30 AM IST
Kolkata: A private tutor has been accused of sexually assaulting a Class 12 student after rendering her unconscious at Lake Town in Kolkata. It is alleged that he invited the girl to his home under the pretext of tutoring and committed the act after making her consume a drugged drink. Police have arrested the tutor based on a complaint filed by the minor's family.
According to police sources, the tutor had invited the teenager to his home for studies about four days ago. The complaint states that the accused took her into an empty room under the guise of teaching. There, he offered her a drink. After consuming it, she felt dizzy and soon lost consciousness. Her family members alleged that the drink was laced with a potent narcotic substance. According to her, the tutor sexually assaulted the girl while she was unconscious.
Upon regaining consciousness and finding herself in a dishevelled state, she realised she had been sexually assaulted. Feeling unwell at the time, the victim returned home without raising an immediate protest.
She did not initially disclose the incident to her family, remaining silent for nearly three days out of fear and shame. However, as her physical and mental condition deteriorated, she finally informed her family. Subsequently, on Saturday night, the family lodged a formal written complaint against the tutor at the Lake Town Police Station. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act.
Following the complaint, police arrested the accused tutor the same night. The victim underwent a medical examination arranged by the police. A police officer from the Lake Town station said that the investigation is underway and the process of recording the victim's statement is in progress. Meanwhile, the accused was produced before the Bidhannagar Court on Sunday. While being presented in court, he claimed innocence, asserting that he was being framed on false charges.