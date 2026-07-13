ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Private Tutor Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Class 12 Student

Kolkata: A private tutor has been accused of sexually assaulting a Class 12 student after rendering her unconscious at Lake Town in Kolkata. It is alleged that he invited the girl to his home under the pretext of tutoring and committed the act after making her consume a drugged drink. Police have arrested the tutor based on a complaint filed by the minor's family.

According to police sources, the tutor had invited the teenager to his home for studies about four days ago. The complaint states that the accused took her into an empty room under the guise of teaching. There, he offered her a drink. After consuming it, she felt dizzy and soon lost consciousness. Her family members alleged that the drink was laced with a potent narcotic substance. According to her, the tutor sexually assaulted the girl while she was unconscious.

Upon regaining consciousness and finding herself in a dishevelled state, she realised she had been sexually assaulted. Feeling unwell at the time, the victim returned home without raising an immediate protest.