ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata: Presidency University Expels 2 Students For 'Defacing' ABVP Poster With Swami Vivekananda Image

Presidency University ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Presidency University has taken decisive action following allegations that offensive comments was written on an ABVP poster featuring an image of Swami Vivekananda. After an investigation, the university authorities have decided to expel two students, reportedly a final-year post-graduate student and an ex-student, both from the Sociology department.

Furthermore, it has been announced that they will not be permitted to enroll in any future degree courses at Presidency University. Even after their studies conclude, they will remain barred from participating in any academic activities associated with the university.

According to university sources, the ABVP filed a complaint on October 14, stating that offensive terms had been scrawled under the cover of darkness on a poster they had displayed on campus. The allegations include the use of labels such as "rapist" in reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The poster featured a photograph of Swami Vivekananda and had been put up by the ABVP in July as part of the 'Rashtriya Chhatra Diwas' celebrations. In protest against this incident, the student wing of the RSS staged demonstrations on the university premises. State Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay also warned of strict action regarding the matter.