Kolkata: Presidency University Expels 2 Students For 'Defacing' ABVP Poster With Swami Vivekananda Image
The expelled students are reportedly a final-year post-graduate student and an ex-student, both from the Sociology department.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Kolkata: Presidency University has taken decisive action following allegations that offensive comments was written on an ABVP poster featuring an image of Swami Vivekananda. After an investigation, the university authorities have decided to expel two students, reportedly a final-year post-graduate student and an ex-student, both from the Sociology department.
Furthermore, it has been announced that they will not be permitted to enroll in any future degree courses at Presidency University. Even after their studies conclude, they will remain barred from participating in any academic activities associated with the university.
According to university sources, the ABVP filed a complaint on October 14, stating that offensive terms had been scrawled under the cover of darkness on a poster they had displayed on campus. The allegations include the use of labels such as "rapist" in reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The poster featured a photograph of Swami Vivekananda and had been put up by the ABVP in July as part of the 'Rashtriya Chhatra Diwas' celebrations. In protest against this incident, the student wing of the RSS staged demonstrations on the university premises. State Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay also warned of strict action regarding the matter.
In response, the university authorities condemned the incident and established a five-member committee to investigate the allegations. On Friday, the university authorities stated that the investigative committee had reviewed CCTV footage and heard testimonies from the students involved, as well as other concerned parties. Investigators subsequently confirmed the involvement of two students, leading to the decision to expel them based on the committee's recommendations.
University Registrar Debjyoti Konar stated that Presidency University has always encouraged ideological discourse, debate, and healthy engagement with various social and political issues. However, the university will, under no circumstances, tolerate the disparagement of any thinker, ideology, or organisation.
Notably, the ABVP has increased its activities across various educational institutions in the state — including Presidency University and Jadavpur University — following the BJP's electoral success in the state. Both of these institutions have historically been known for a strong influence of Left-wing ideology. Even during the Trinamool’s rule over the last 15 years, there had been no noticeable shift in this trend. Now, there is considerable interest in political circles regarding how the Left-leaning student organisations will fare against a rightwing political environment.
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