ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police Suspends Inspector Over 'Derogatory' Comments Against Bengal CM

Kolkata: Late night on Monday (November 9), Kolkata's Commissioner of Police (CP), Ajay Kumar Nand, issued an order, suspending a senior Kolkata Police officer with immediate effect. Since then, it has been revealed that the disciplinary action was taken after the officer shared comments deemed "indecent" about the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in a private WhatsApp group consisting of Kolkata Police officers of equivalent rank.

According to sources within Lalbazar — the Kolkata Police headquarters — Inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed had shared a "highly offensive and indecent remark about the CM" earlier on Monday. Although the group was intended for private, internal communication, the matter did not remain confined there.

A member of the group brought screenshots and details of the controversial remarks to the attention of officials at the state secretariat, Nabanna. As the matter reached the highest levels of the government, it caused a stir at Lalbazar. The Kolkata CP, treated the comment as a breach of administrative discipline. Following verification of facts, he issued the suspension order on Monday night.

The experienced officer was removed from his post and placed under suspension, relieving him of his duties as an Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the 1st Battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police. Ahmed was earlier in charge of the outpost at Calcutta Medical College.

Observers believe that a series of strict actions recently taken against police officers in the state signals a very firm stance by the state administration. Previously, the CP had removed at least two other Kolkata Police officers, following allegations that they had made derogatory comments about the CM. Hardly had the dust settled on the previous incident, when a similar administrative action was taken against another high-ranking police officer.