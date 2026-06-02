ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police Nab Man From Assam For Sending Threat Letters To Doctors

Kolkata: Burdened by a massive debt after incurring losses in business, his financial crisis deepened to such a critical point that he even contemplated selling one of his kidneys. However, when that plan failed to materialise, he chose the path of crime to quickly raise funds.

Assam's Shibtosh Debroy planned to extort prominent doctors across Kolkata by sending threat letters before an investigation by the Kolkata Police foiled it. The 30-year-old accused was tracked down through leads from the postal department and was arrested on Sunday in the Lumding area of ​​Assam.

"We identified the accused with an analysis of technical data, CCTV footage, and leads gathered from the post office. More crucial information may emerge following his interrogation," said a police official.

Police said Debroy started sending the threat letters from early April to doctors of various hospitals and clinics across Kolkata to extort money through intimidation. The matter sparked widespread anxiety in the medical fraternity, followed by multiple complaints to Kolkata police.

Investigators initially collected CCTV footage from various hospitals, post offices, and the surrounding areas. While scrutinising CCTV footage of over 100 hours, they spotted a person in mask appeared repeatedly in various locations. By following his movements and the timings of his appearances, they were convinced that the same individual was likely involved in multiple incidents.