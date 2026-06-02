Kolkata Police Nab Man From Assam For Sending Threat Letters To Doctors
Shibtosh Debroy incurred mounting debts in a failed hotel business and even contemplated selling his kidneys to pay them off. But the plan didn't materialise.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Kolkata: Burdened by a massive debt after incurring losses in business, his financial crisis deepened to such a critical point that he even contemplated selling one of his kidneys. However, when that plan failed to materialise, he chose the path of crime to quickly raise funds.
Assam's Shibtosh Debroy planned to extort prominent doctors across Kolkata by sending threat letters before an investigation by the Kolkata Police foiled it. The 30-year-old accused was tracked down through leads from the postal department and was arrested on Sunday in the Lumding area of Assam.
"We identified the accused with an analysis of technical data, CCTV footage, and leads gathered from the post office. More crucial information may emerge following his interrogation," said a police official.
Police said Debroy started sending the threat letters from early April to doctors of various hospitals and clinics across Kolkata to extort money through intimidation. The matter sparked widespread anxiety in the medical fraternity, followed by multiple complaints to Kolkata police.
Investigators initially collected CCTV footage from various hospitals, post offices, and the surrounding areas. While scrutinising CCTV footage of over 100 hours, they spotted a person in mask appeared repeatedly in various locations. By following his movements and the timings of his appearances, they were convinced that the same individual was likely involved in multiple incidents.
During a technical analysis, investigators scanned call details, location data, and other digital footprints. They stumbled upon the lead that multiple threatening letters had been dispatched from Kolkata's General Post Office (GPO), through which they reconstructed the suspect's movements.
The investigative trail extended to Assam, where the name of Debroy finally emerged. A team of Kolkata Police reached Assam and picked him up in the Lumding area, and the process of bringing him to Kolkata on transit remand is underway.
Police sources said Debroy was involved in the hotel business. However, after significant financial losses incurred in the venture, he was entangled in a web of debt. To get rid of it, he devised a plan to start a new business and thought of moving to Kolkata for a fresh start.
However, as he lacked sufficient capital, he even considered selling one of his kidneys for funds to pay off his debts and start the new venture. The plan failed somehow, pushing him onto the path of crime. Investigators are examining whether Debroy was alone in orchestrating the crime or if any other person was involved.
It is also being investigated whether anyone assisted him in drafting or dispatching the threat letters and whether any financial transactions took place.
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