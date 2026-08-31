ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police Issues Fresh Notice To MP Derek O'Brien On Trinamool Billboard Row

Kolkata: Kolkata police on Monday served another notice to Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien after he skipped interrogation in connection with the FIRs filed over the removal of an illegal billboard from the Camac Street office of the party general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

The police have already initiated an investigation into the alleged altercations and scuffles between party members, Kolkata Municipal Commission personnel and police. Several Trinamool leaders have been implicated in the matter.

As part of the probe, the police intend to question the individuals involved to ascertain the situation on the day of the incident, their respective roles, and their presence at the scene.

Earlier, officers from Shakespeare Sarani police station had visited O'Brien's South Kolkata residence regarding this case to issue a notice for appearance.

However, as he failed to turn up for interrogation at the appointed time, investigators issued another notice. "He needs to be questioned. As he did not turn up, the notice has been issued again to appear on August 2," a Kolkata police official said on the condition of anonymity.

Police sources said CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and other available data are being examined as part of the investigation and that the probe could gain greater clarity once his statement is recorded.