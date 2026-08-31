Kolkata Police Issues Fresh Notice To MP Derek O'Brien On Trinamool Billboard Row
The move comes after the parliamentarian failed to turn up for interrogation in response to a previous summons issued by the Shakespeare Sarani police station.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Kolkata: Kolkata police on Monday served another notice to Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien after he skipped interrogation in connection with the FIRs filed over the removal of an illegal billboard from the Camac Street office of the party general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.
The police have already initiated an investigation into the alleged altercations and scuffles between party members, Kolkata Municipal Commission personnel and police. Several Trinamool leaders have been implicated in the matter.
As part of the probe, the police intend to question the individuals involved to ascertain the situation on the day of the incident, their respective roles, and their presence at the scene.
Earlier, officers from Shakespeare Sarani police station had visited O'Brien's South Kolkata residence regarding this case to issue a notice for appearance.
However, as he failed to turn up for interrogation at the appointed time, investigators issued another notice. "He needs to be questioned. As he did not turn up, the notice has been issued again to appear on August 2," a Kolkata police official said on the condition of anonymity.
Police sources said CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and other available data are being examined as part of the investigation and that the probe could gain greater clarity once his statement is recorded.
Key aspects under scrutiny include identifying those present at the spot, determining exactly what transpired between the party supporters and the officials, and establishing the roles played by various individuals in the alleged obstruction of official duties.
Tension broke out on Camac Street on August 27 after KMC staff, accompanied by police, reached Banerjee's office to remove the illegal billboard. They faced stiff resistance from party activists led by Banerjee, O’Brien and other leaders, leading to scuffles.
In the three FIRs filed at Shakespeare Sarani police station, the Trinamool Congress activists have been accused of not only assaulting the on-duty cops but also attempting to outrage the modesty of a female police officer.
In two FIRs, Banerjee, O'Brien and other Trinamool Congress leaders, such as Humayun Kabir and Baishwanar Chatterjee, have been named, and 14 people have been arrested in this connection so far.
Incidentally, Sumit Roy, the personal assistant of Banerjee, has been summoned for interrogation in the same matter on Wednesday, while Banerjee has been asked to appear by noon on September 1.
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