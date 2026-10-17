Kolkata Police Impart Cyber Security Lessons Amid Durga Puja Revelry
Kolata police have set up special stalls and kiosks at several prominent Puja venues to educate people on how to stay safe from online scams.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Kolkata: As digital transactions surge during the festive season, so does cases of cyber frauds. Taking this into account, the Kolkata Police have transformed Durga Puja pandals in the city into platforms for creating public awareness on the growing threat of cybercrime.
The Kolata police have set up special stalls and kiosks at several prominent Puja venues, including the iconic Maddox Square, where officers are educating people on how to stay safe online.
At these special 'cyber awareness camps', police officers are engaging with visitors, explaining in simple, accessible terms how to identify fraudulent links, why one should be cautious of messages from unknown numbers, and how to keep banking information and OTPs secure. Beyond providing advice on how to avoid fraud, they are also assisting those who have already fallen victim to cybercrime by guiding them on how to file formal complaints.
"During these festive days, alongside managing traffic and maintaining law and order amidst the crowds, we are also prioritizing the promotion of cyber awareness. Fraudsters are currently draining people's bank accounts by sending various types of fake or 'phishing' links. Through these awareness camps, we are educating the public not to click on unknown links and to keep OTPs and banking information confidential," said Gautam Kumar Karat, Assistant Commissioner of Kolkata Police.
"For those who have already fallen victim to fraud, we provide guidance on how to take immediate action, such as calling the helpline 1930 or filing a complaint at a cyber police station," he added.
Many people attending the police awareness camps shared their own experiences with cyber fraud. Shirshabh Biswas, a resident of Khardah, recounted how he was defrauded while attempting to book a flight ticket online. Although money was deducted from his account during the booking process, the ticket was never issued. He claims that despite persistent efforts, he has not received a full refund. His experience highlights how even a moment of carelessness during online transactions, or falling into the trap of a fraudulent platform, can lead to significant financial loss.
The experience of Swarashish Bhowmik, a resident of Sodpur, is even more concerning. He shared that he was enticed by the prospect of a 'work-from-home' job, which led him straight into the hands of fraudsters. After sharing an OTP, nearly Rs 40,000 vanished from his bank account. He mentioned that after approaching the police and filing a complaint, he managed to recover about Rs 20,000. However, as the remaining amount was never recovered, the incident dealt him a severe financial blow.
Mainak Biren Bandyopadhyay, also a resident of Sodpur, recounted a different type of fraud that his father fell victim to. He said that Rs 250 was being deducted from his father's account every month through a fraudulent account linked to the stock market. Upon discovering this, they contacted the bank, and eventually, the account in question had to be closed. This experience serves as a reminder that even small, recurring deductions can lead to significant financial loss over time.
On the 'digital arrest' scam, Mahidurya Bhattacharya, a member of the Kolkata Police, said there is no such thing as 'digital arrest'. "It is completely baseless. If you encounter such a situation, contact your local police station," he said.
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