ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police Impart Cyber Security Lessons Amid Durga Puja Revelry

A cyber awareness kiosk set up by Kolkata Police at a puja venue. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: As digital transactions surge during the festive season, so does cases of cyber frauds. Taking this into account, the Kolkata Police have transformed Durga Puja pandals in the city into platforms for creating public awareness on the growing threat of cybercrime.

The Kolata police have set up special stalls and kiosks at several prominent Puja venues, including the iconic Maddox Square, where officers are educating people on how to stay safe online.

At these special 'cyber awareness camps', police officers are engaging with visitors, explaining in simple, accessible terms how to identify fraudulent links, why one should be cautious of messages from unknown numbers, and how to keep banking information and OTPs secure. Beyond providing advice on how to avoid fraud, they are also assisting those who have already fallen victim to cybercrime by guiding them on how to file formal complaints. "During these festive days, alongside managing traffic and maintaining law and order amidst the crowds, we are also prioritizing the promotion of cyber awareness. Fraudsters are currently draining people's bank accounts by sending various types of fake or 'phishing' links. Through these awareness camps, we are educating the public not to click on unknown links and to keep OTPs and banking information confidential," said Gautam Kumar Karat, Assistant Commissioner of Kolkata Police. "For those who have already fallen victim to fraud, we provide guidance on how to take immediate action, such as calling the helpline 1930 or filing a complaint at a cyber police station," he added.