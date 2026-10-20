ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police Hands Chorbagan Stampede Case To Detective Department, 7 Arrested

Footwear lie scattered at the site after a stampede-like situation occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, leaving several people injured in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday, October 17, 2026 ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has handed over the investigation into the Chorbagan stampede, which claimed 19 lives, to its Detective Department at Lalbazar. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remanded to 10 days of police custody. A special investigation team will now question them and examine evidence to determine the cause of the stampede and whether any negligence was involved.

According to sources at Lalbazar, the Detective Department will take over the case diary and the information gathered so far by Girish Park Police Station. Investigators will examine CCTV footage from the pandal and surrounding areas to understand how the crowd became unmanageable and what happened before and during the stampede.

Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), Kolkata Police, said the case had been transferred to the department to ensure further progress in the investigation. The team will review the findings from the initial questioning of the arrested individuals and may interrogate them separately. Their statements will be cross-checked with eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to identify any inconsistencies. Investigators will also examine crowd pressure, entry and exit routes, the role of security personnel and the response during the emergency. The exact cause of the stampede and individual responsibility will be established only after the investigation is complete. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has taken administrative action following the incident. On Sunday, Sumit Kumar Ghosh, the officer-in-charge of Girish Park Police Station, was removed from his post. Hirak Dalapati of the Detective Department has been given additional charge of the police station.