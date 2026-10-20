Kolkata Police Hands Chorbagan Stampede Case To Detective Department, 7 Arrested
A special team will examine CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and statements of arrested individuals to establish how the stampede occurred and whether negligence was involved.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has handed over the investigation into the Chorbagan stampede, which claimed 19 lives, to its Detective Department at Lalbazar. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remanded to 10 days of police custody. A special investigation team will now question them and examine evidence to determine the cause of the stampede and whether any negligence was involved.
According to sources at Lalbazar, the Detective Department will take over the case diary and the information gathered so far by Girish Park Police Station. Investigators will examine CCTV footage from the pandal and surrounding areas to understand how the crowd became unmanageable and what happened before and during the stampede.
Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), Kolkata Police, said the case had been transferred to the department to ensure further progress in the investigation.
The team will review the findings from the initial questioning of the arrested individuals and may interrogate them separately. Their statements will be cross-checked with eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to identify any inconsistencies. Investigators will also examine crowd pressure, entry and exit routes, the role of security personnel and the response during the emergency. The exact cause of the stampede and individual responsibility will be established only after the investigation is complete.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has taken administrative action following the incident. On Sunday, Sumit Kumar Ghosh, the officer-in-charge of Girish Park Police Station, was removed from his post. Hirak Dalapati of the Detective Department has been given additional charge of the police station.
The police have also stepped up security arrangements for Durga Puja celebrations across the city. Nine experienced IPS officers have been deployed, and an 11-point directive on crowd control and security has been issued to all police stations. The measures aim to prevent lapses in crowd management during the festive season.
At the same time, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met the relatives of three of the 19 deceased in the stampede and handed over Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to each of the grieving families. Adhikari first visited the family members of Togor Bej (37) and her son, Sandip Bej (14), in Purba Bardhaman district and assured them of all possible assistance.
The CM also met the family of Piyali Pramanik, who lost her life in the tragedy, at Arambagh in Hooghly district. Pramanik was Togor's sister-in-law.
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