Kolkata Police Grill TMC MP Derek O'Brien In Camac Street Billboard Scuffle
This is the second time that Derek O’Brien was questioned by Kolkata Police in connection with the Camac Street billboard scuffle.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Tuesday grilled Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien for around six hours in connection with altercation and scuffle during removal of an illegal billboard from the Camac Street office of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
The Trinamool MP appeared at the Shakespeare Sarani police station at around 12 pm and exited around 6 pm. The police have registered a case against him under multiple sections, including charges of molestation.
On August 27, Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, accompanied by the police, went to Abhishek’s Camac Street office to remove an illegal billboard installed on the building. It is alleged that Abhishek, his PA Sumit Roy, MP Derek O’Brien, and former IPS officer-turned-MLA Humayun Kabir obstructed the police and municipal workers. There were even allegations that individuals present at Abhishek’s office shoved and assaulted government employees. The Shakespeare Sarani Police had previously arrested 13 people in connection with that incident.
Investigators have already questioned Abhishek, Sumit and Derek once. On Sunday, the police served a notice to Sumit at his New Alipore residence, summoning him for a second round of questioning. Also, a fresh notice was served to Derek and in response, he visited the Shakespeare Sarani police station on Tuesday.
Reports indicate that he is being questioned as part of the investigation into the alleged assault on government officials and obstruction of official duties. Police have not disclosed any details regarding the matter.
Reports suggest that the investigators were not satisfied with Derek's responses during the previous round of questioning and so he has been summoned for a second time.
It is understood that investigators may seek information from him regarding the specific events that unfolded, including who was present and the nature of their involvement, when municipal workers and the police were obstructed while attempting to remove the billboard. Reports indicate that several other individuals may also be questioned in the subsequent stages of the investigation.
The Shakespeare Sarani Police have already summoned former Trinamool MLA and IPS officer Humayun Kabir for questioning on Monday. Consequently, the summoning of successive political figures and influential individuals in connection with the Camac Street incident has sparked intense discussion within political circles.
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