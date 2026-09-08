ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police Grill TMC MP Derek O'Brien In Camac Street Billboard Scuffle

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Tuesday grilled Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien for around six hours in connection with altercation and scuffle during removal of an illegal billboard from the Camac Street office of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The Trinamool MP appeared at the Shakespeare Sarani police station at around 12 pm and exited around 6 pm. The police have registered a case against him under multiple sections, including charges of molestation.

On August 27, Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, accompanied by the police, went to Abhishek’s Camac Street office to remove an illegal billboard installed on the building. It is alleged that Abhishek, his PA Sumit Roy, MP Derek O’Brien, and former IPS officer-turned-MLA Humayun Kabir obstructed the police and municipal workers. There were even allegations that individuals present at Abhishek’s office shoved and assaulted government employees. The Shakespeare Sarani Police had previously arrested 13 people in connection with that incident.

Investigators have already questioned Abhishek, Sumit and Derek once. On Sunday, the police served a notice to Sumit at his New Alipore residence, summoning him for a second round of questioning. Also, a fresh notice was served to Derek and in response, he visited the Shakespeare Sarani police station on Tuesday.