ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police Denies Permission For TMC's Shahid Diwas On July 21 At Designated Venue

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Tuesday denied permission to the Trinamool Congress for the traditional Shahid Diwas (martyrs' day) on July 21 at the designated venue, saying that it will lead to obstruction of traffic in one of the busiest areas of the city and that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) will be enforced there.

Both factions of the TMC — one led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee and the other led by the expelled party legislator, Ritabrata Banerjee — had approached Lalbazar, the police headquarters, seeking permission for the rally in front of Victoria House in the Chowringhee area of Central Kolkata, but the police administration rejected both applications.

"At the same time, prohibitory orders restricting the gathering of more than a specific number of people at the place and around the venue are in place. Therefore, no one will be allowed to organise any programme in front of Victoria House on July 21," a police officer said.

Section 163 has been imposed for 60 days, from July 2 to August 30, in the areas surrounding Victoria House, prohibiting all rallies and gatherings. The order states that the gathering of five or more people will be completely suspended at KC Das Crossing of CR Avenue under the jurisdiction of Bowbazar Police Station, Hare Street Police Station and Headquarters Traffic Guard to Y-Channel, Victoria House and all connecting roads. However, Bentinck Street has been kept out of this ban.

"Any unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of lathi, any lethal or other dangerous weapons or doing of any act which is likely to cause breach of the peace and disturbances of the public tranquillity and disruption of vehicular traffic within the said area in the town of Kolkata will be prohibited," the order states.