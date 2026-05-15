ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas Arrested By ED In Fraud, Extortion Case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas in connection with a fraud and extortion case, officials said. Biswas was arrested after over 10 hours of questioning at the agency's office in the city, they said.

"Shantanu Sinha Biswas was questioned in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged land grabbing, extortion and financial irregularities linked to the Sona Pappu network. He repeatedly avoided giving direct replies and did not cooperate with the investigation," a senior ED official said.

"Based on the material collected and his conduct during questioning, he was placed under arrest," he added. Biswas, who is currently posted in the Security Control division of Kolkata Police, appeared before the agency after skipping multiple summons, citing official engagements.

A lookout circular had also been issued against him by the agency. Investigators are probing his alleged links with businessman Joy Kamdar, considered close to Sona Pappu, in connection with the fraud case, officials said.