ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police DCP Appears Before ED In Extortion, Land-Grabbing Probe

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with its probe into an alleged land-grabbing and extortion case, an officer said.

Biswas, a former officer-in-charge of Kalighat Police Station, considered close to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had been summoned by the ED several times earlier but had evaded appearing before it.

Even after fresh notices were issued, Biswas evaded appearing before the agency. On Wednesday, the ED wrote to the Directorate of Security seeking information regarding his whereabouts.

"He has arrived before our officials today," the officer said. Biswas was asked to appear before the agency on April 28 as well, a day before the second phase polling in Bengal, but he did not turn up, he said.