ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Police Arrest Prime Accused in Rs 74 Lakh 'Vishing' Fraud After 1.5-Year Hunt

Kolkata: Kolkata Police achieved a breakthrough in a bank fraud case involving 'vishing' (voice phishing) calls with the arrest of the prime accused from Bihar's Gaya. Officers from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station and the Detective Department arrested Prashant Kumar Singh, the accused, in Gaya in connection with a fraud case worth over ₹74 lakh that was registered approximately a year and a half ago.

Kunal Agarwal, additional commissioner of police (Kolkata), said, “Acting on information gathered during the investigation, a raid was conducted in Gaya on Friday afternoon, leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Prashant Kumar Singh. The accused hails from Jaitiya village under the Cherki Police Station limits in Gaya district."

The investigation revealed that the accused and his accomplices would call individuals, posing as bank representatives. Under various pretexts, they would trick victims into installing fraudulent APK files on their mobile phones to steal confidential banking information. It is alleged that this information was then used to siphon off money from various accounts.