ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata NRS Hospital Nurse's Death: Preliminary Post Mortem Hints At Drug Overdose

Kolkata: The investigation into the mysterious death of Rupali Barman, a nurse at NRS Medical College and Hospital, has taken a new turn with the preliminary post-mortem report suggesting possibilities of an overdose of medication.

Hospital sources indicate that the report cites respiratory failure as the cause of death. It also notes that her eyes, fingernails, and part of tongue had turned bluish, likely due to lack of oxygen. However, the definitive cause of death remains unconfirmed. Investigators are awaiting forensic and pathology test reports.

Thirty-year-old Rupali was on night duty at the Gynaecology Department's High Dependency Unit (HDU) on Wednesday. After attending to patients, she went to the hospital restroom. Her colleagues grew suspicious when she failed to return to the nursing station after a considerable amount of time. A search revealed that the restroom door was locked from the inside. The door was subsequently broken down, and Rupali was found unconscious. Despite being rushed for immediate medical treatment, she could not be saved.

Reports indicate that several vials of medication and syringes were recovered from the scene. Hospital sources claim that the drugs included substances used for inducing unconsciousness. Injection marks were also observed on Rupali's hand.

At her family's request, the post-mortem was conducted at Calcutta Medical College instead of NRS. While the preliminary report hints at a possible drug overdose, it cannot yet be confirmed as the definitive cause of death. Investigators believe the matter will become clearer once the reports on samples collected for forensic analysis are received.

The circumstances at the scene have further deepened mystery. Hospital sources said that there were no visible signs of injury on her body nor any suicide note recovered. Consequently, multiple possibilities are being examined, ranging from suicide to accident.