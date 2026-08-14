Kolkata NRS Hospital Nurse's Death: Preliminary Post Mortem Hints At Drug Overdose
Investigations are underway to determine whether the drug entered Rupali Barman’s body voluntarily, accidentally, or through another person, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Kolkata: The investigation into the mysterious death of Rupali Barman, a nurse at NRS Medical College and Hospital, has taken a new turn with the preliminary post-mortem report suggesting possibilities of an overdose of medication.
Hospital sources indicate that the report cites respiratory failure as the cause of death. It also notes that her eyes, fingernails, and part of tongue had turned bluish, likely due to lack of oxygen. However, the definitive cause of death remains unconfirmed. Investigators are awaiting forensic and pathology test reports.
Thirty-year-old Rupali was on night duty at the Gynaecology Department's High Dependency Unit (HDU) on Wednesday. After attending to patients, she went to the hospital restroom. Her colleagues grew suspicious when she failed to return to the nursing station after a considerable amount of time. A search revealed that the restroom door was locked from the inside. The door was subsequently broken down, and Rupali was found unconscious. Despite being rushed for immediate medical treatment, she could not be saved.
Reports indicate that several vials of medication and syringes were recovered from the scene. Hospital sources claim that the drugs included substances used for inducing unconsciousness. Injection marks were also observed on Rupali's hand.
At her family's request, the post-mortem was conducted at Calcutta Medical College instead of NRS. While the preliminary report hints at a possible drug overdose, it cannot yet be confirmed as the definitive cause of death. Investigators believe the matter will become clearer once the reports on samples collected for forensic analysis are received.
The circumstances at the scene have further deepened mystery. Hospital sources said that there were no visible signs of injury on her body nor any suicide note recovered. Consequently, multiple possibilities are being examined, ranging from suicide to accident.
An investigation into the source of the medication is already underway. Authorities are scrutinising where the specific vials originated within the hospital, whether established protocols for drug administration were followed, and if there are any discrepancies in the medication records. Simultaneously, information is being gathered regarding who was present in that section of the gynaecology department that night, who spoke with Rupali, and her movements, specifically where and when she went, during her shift.
CCTV footage from the time she reported for duty to the time she went to the restroom is being analysed. Investigators are tracking not only Rupali’s movements but also the activities of others present in the vicinity.
Following the incident, hospital authorities constituted an internal inquiry committee and directed it to submit a report within a specified timeframe.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police are conducting a separate investigation into a case of unnatural death. Items recovered from the scene, including medication, syringes, and other materials, have been handed over to the investigators.
The preliminary post-mortem report, which raised the possibility of an "excessive dose of medication," has introduced new questions into the investigation. The critical issue now is determining whether the drug entered Rupali’s system voluntarily, accidentally, or through the actions of another person. Investigators are attempting to unravel this mystery by cross-referencing forensic findings with the CCTV footage.
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