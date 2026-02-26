ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Metro Deploys India's Maiden Battery Energy Storage System For Efficiency, Passenger Safety

The BESS has been installed at the underground stretch of the Blue Line. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: To avoid service disruption due to frequent power outages, Kolkata Metro has commissioned a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) along the underground stretch of its Blue Line to enhance energy efficiency and ensure passenger safety. Notably, Kolkata Metro is the first in the country to introduce the cutting-edge technology.

The 17-km underground stretch of the Blue Line connects Dumdum with Tollygunge. The entire corridor runs 27 km from Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram (Birji), with the Dakshineswar-Dumdum and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar-Sahid Khudiram sections being elevated.

The first discussion on this issue started in 2021 at the National Program on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage meeting, and work for the four megawatt BESS started with the approval of the cabinet. The system is powered by a 6.4 MW lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. The amount of electricity stored in that battery can be taken to the next station at a speed of 55 km/hr. This technology can also provide power to tunnel ventilation and environmental control systems in underground stations. As green batteries are used in it, this system can work continuously for up to 14 years.