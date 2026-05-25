Kolkata Metro Completes Stalled Girder Installation Work At Chingrighata Ahead Of Schedule
Work on the construction of the 366-metre viaduct was stalled for 18 months over a lack of permission from the Trinamool Congress government and police.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Kolkata: Stalled over traffic block permission issues for over a year, the Kolkata Metro Railway on Monday completed the girder installation works at the busy Chingrighata crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass for the New Garia-Airport metro corridor, ahead of schedule. This allowed the vehicular traffic movement to resume earlier than planned on the stretch.
As per the update sent on the Amar Kolkata Metro app, the installation was over by 5 am, when the traffic block imposed for the operation was also lifted.
Metro authorities said the operation was carried out over two successive weekends with extensive safety measures in place at the crossing. The work is part of the ongoing expansion of Metro infrastructure in the eastern parts of Kolkata.
Metro sources said authorities are planning to construct an alternative 60-metre road along the canal beside the Salt Lake bypass to facilitate deck installation work in future. The proposed site has already been inspected by officials from Kolkata Police and RVNL.
Work on the construction of the 366-metre viaduct was stalled for 18 months over a lack of permission from the previous Trinamool Congress government and the police.
Officials credited the smooth completion of the operation to close coordination between Metro Railway and the state government, as its active support helped execute the work without any major disruption.
With girder installation now complete, the launching machine will move towards pillar 329 to establish connectivity with the Gaur Kishore Ghosh Metro Station near Nicco Park. If work progresses smoothly, the much-awaited Chingrighata Metro service is expected to begin by the end of this year.
The Supreme Court had, on March 23, pulled up the West Bengal government for "creating roadblocks" in the ongoing construction of the Kolkata Metro rail project corridor and asked it not to politicise a developmental issue which is beneficial for the common man.
On December 23, the Calcutta High Court had expressed concern over the delay in the completion of the project owing to the impasse over traffic block permission by the police, and directed that the work be completed by February 15, 2026.
The petitioners in a PIL claimed that though work for the metro line connecting Kavi Subhash with Sector V has mostly been completed, the impasse over construction at the Chingrighata Crossing across the EM bypass has been pending for a long time.
The issue of permission for the project, which even figured in the West Bengal assembly election campaign, was resolved with the new government granting the necessary go-ahead immediately after taking office.
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