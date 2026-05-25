ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Metro Completes Stalled Girder Installation Work At Chingrighata Ahead Of Schedule

The newly installed girders at the Chingrighata crossing on the CM bypass. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Stalled over traffic block permission issues for over a year, the Kolkata Metro Railway on Monday completed the girder installation works at the busy Chingrighata crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass for the New Garia-Airport metro corridor, ahead of schedule. This allowed the vehicular traffic movement to resume earlier than planned on the stretch.

As per the update sent on the Amar Kolkata Metro app, the installation was over by 5 am, when the traffic block imposed for the operation was also lifted.

Metro authorities said the operation was carried out over two successive weekends with extensive safety measures in place at the crossing. The work is part of the ongoing expansion of Metro infrastructure in the eastern parts of Kolkata.

Metro sources said authorities are planning to construct an alternative 60-metre road along the canal beside the Salt Lake bypass to facilitate deck installation work in future. The proposed site has already been inspected by officials from Kolkata Police and RVNL.

Work on the construction of the 366-metre viaduct was stalled for 18 months over a lack of permission from the previous Trinamool Congress government and the police.

Officials credited the smooth completion of the operation to close coordination between Metro Railway and the state government, as its active support helped execute the work without any major disruption.