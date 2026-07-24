'SC Is People's Last Resort': Kolkata Lawyers Condemn Police Action On Students During CJP Protest
Lawyers affiliated with the Left Front, Trinamool Congress and Congress participated in the protest at the Calcutta High Court, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Kolkata: Lawyers staged a protest at the Calcutta High Court premises on Thursday, condemning police lathicharge on innocent students and youths at Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) July 20 march to Parliament.
During the march, lawyer and senior CPI-M leader, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, said the Chief Justice of India's (CJI) comments regarding the protest and police action has eroded people's hope for justice as the Supreme Court is considered the last resort.
CJI Surya Kant told a lawyer seeking an urgent hearing on police action during CJP protest, "Don't waste time" and also said that the court is not interested in videos. His remarks triggered widespread criticism.
Former Kolkata mayor said, "The Supreme Court is the people's last resort. That very source of hope is being eroded. Now, the Chief Justice says, "Don't waste time". One wonders how callous one must be. You may recall that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court expressed annoyance, describing the situation as a 'headache,' though it later rectified its stance and intervened. I know that courts can convene at midnight to serve the interests of capitalists and the powerful, yet when students and youths are attacked, there is no room for consideration. This is how democratic institutions are being destroyed. Our protest is against this."
Branding the BJP government as authoritarian, Bhattacharya accused the Centre of attempting to destroy the country's democratic institutions. "Since coming to power in 2014, the ruling party has consistently sought to alter the Constitution. In this pursuit, they have dismantled the country's democratic institutions by installing proponents of the Hindu Rashtra ideology at their helms. Across the nation, thirty million people have been excluded from the NRC/voter lists. In West Bengal alone, 3.5 million names have been dropped. Our sole mission is to safeguard the Constitution and the values enshrined in it."
Speaking on the issue of hawker evictions in the state, the former Kolkata major said the hawkers have never witnessed such massive eviction and assaults in Bengal. "The existing infrastructure is being handed over to the likes of Adani and Ambani. Witnesses are being killed under the guise of encounters, tactics reminiscent of the British colonial era. We have taken to the streets today to protest against all of this."
Lawyers affiliated with the Left Front, Trinamool Congress and Congress joined in the protest. The Preamble to the Constitution of India was read out in front of Gate B of the Calcutta High Court under the leadership of Bhattacharya. After this, the lawyers participated in a march to condemn police action on students.
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