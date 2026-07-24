ETV Bharat / state

'SC Is People's Last Resort': Kolkata Lawyers Condemn Police Action On Students During CJP Protest

Kolkata: Lawyers staged a protest at the Calcutta High Court premises on Thursday, condemning police lathicharge on innocent students and youths at Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) July 20 march to Parliament.

During the march, lawyer and senior CPI-M leader, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, said the Chief Justice of India's (CJI) comments regarding the protest and police action has eroded people's hope for justice as the Supreme Court is considered the last resort.

CJI Surya Kant told a lawyer seeking an urgent hearing on police action during CJP protest, "Don't waste time" and also said that the court is not interested in videos. His remarks triggered widespread criticism.

Former Kolkata mayor said, "The Supreme Court is the people's last resort. That very source of hope is being eroded. Now, the Chief Justice says, "Don't waste time". One wonders how callous one must be. You may recall that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court expressed annoyance, describing the situation as a 'headache,' though it later rectified its stance and intervened. I know that courts can convene at midnight to serve the interests of capitalists and the powerful, yet when students and youths are attacked, there is no room for consideration. This is how democratic institutions are being destroyed. Our protest is against this."