ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Law College Vice-principal Says Students Forced Her To Quit, Vows To Resume Duties On Sep 14

Kolkata: Vice-principal of Surendranath Law College Mohammad Tarannum, who resigned after being gheraoed by a section of students over attendance requirements for semester exams, on Saturday claimed that she was forced to step down and assured to resume her duties on September 14.

Tarannum resigned on Friday afternoon after being surrounded by students for around 23 hours outside her office. The students were protesting against the attendance criteria for appearing in semester exams.

Tarannum claimed that she was forced to submit her resignation around noon on September 11 and had sent both a letter and an email to the Calcutta University vice-chancellor and the higher education department.

"I will come to the college as usual on Monday and enter my room to discharge my responsibilities. I was forced to write the resignation letter and send an email by those students who were barred from appearing in the semester exams for not meeting the attendance criteria," she told reporters.

Tarannum alleged that she was denied basic amenities, including water, electricity and food, during the 23-hour gherao on September 10-11. The students were protesting against the college's decision to enforce a minimum attendance requirement for exams, she said.

"I would rather die than bow to their diktat," Tarannum said.

She also alleged that governing council chairman Kaustav Bagchi was not acting in the academic interest of students or supporting efforts to maintain discipline on the attendance issue.