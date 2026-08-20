Kolkata Hotel Fire: Leaseholder Of Shikha Inn Arrested, 2 Staff Detained For Questioning
The leaseholder's role came to light while examining various aspects of the management, lease documents and safety measures, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Kolkata: The leaseholder of Hotel Shikha Inn, where a massive fire broke out on Wednesday, has been arrested, Kolkata Police said.
The accused, Abu Jafar, was taken for questioning by the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police late Wednesday night, and subsequently arrested.
According to police, Jafar, a resident of Jorasanko area, was arrested from the main market area under the jurisdiction of Entally police station.
Investigators are examining various aspects of the hotel's management, lease-related documents, and safety measures and Jafar's role came to light during the course of investigation, police sources said.
The police are looking into the origin of the fire, whether adequate fire safety systems were in place, and if fire safety regulations were followed. Simultaneously, it is being investigated as to who managed the hotel, the terms of the lease, and the extent of the responsibilities held by the individuals involved.
This apart, two hotel employees, including the manager, have been detained for questioning to aid the investigation, police said.
Investigators are attempting to gather detailed information regarding the situation both before and after the fire. The police are currently examining the role of everyone from hotel staff to those involved in management. All aspects related to the incident such as who was present in the hotel at the time of fire, the state of fire safety measures, the actions taken after the fire broke out, and whether there was any negligence during the rescue operations, are being probed, police sources said.
Meanwhile, the police have already registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. In addition to collecting samples from the scene and recording statements from eyewitnesses and hotel staff, various documents are being reviewed. Investigative sources indicate that more individuals may be questioned if necessary.
Nine people, including five Bangladeshi nationals, were killed in the fire that broke out at the hotel in Mirza Ghalib Street at 1:45 am on Wednesday. Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have originated from an air conditioner explosion or a short circuit. The flames subsequently spread to at least four rooms, accompanied by thick smoke that caused many to fall ill. It was also found that most deaths were because of suffocation rather than burns.
The Kolkata Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) to probe the incident. The New Market police station has lodged a suo motu case while a separate complaint has been lodged by the state Fire and Emergency Services department.
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