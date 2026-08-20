ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Hotel Fire: Leaseholder Of Shikha Inn Arrested, 2 Staff Detained For Questioning

The building where fire broke out on Wednesday ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The leaseholder of Hotel Shikha Inn, where a massive fire broke out on Wednesday, has been arrested, Kolkata Police said. The accused, Abu Jafar, was taken for questioning by the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police late Wednesday night, and subsequently arrested. According to police, Jafar, a resident of Jorasanko area, was arrested from the main market area under the jurisdiction of Entally police station. Investigators are examining various aspects of the hotel's management, lease-related documents, and safety measures and Jafar's role came to light during the course of investigation, police sources said. The police are looking into the origin of the fire, whether adequate fire safety systems were in place, and if fire safety regulations were followed. Simultaneously, it is being investigated as to who managed the hotel, the terms of the lease, and the extent of the responsibilities held by the individuals involved.