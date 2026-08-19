'No Alarm Or Emergency Exit, Somehow Escaped With My Child': Bangladeshi Man Recounts Kolkata Hotel Fire Horror
Describing the harrowing scene, horrified guests and eyewitnesses said the death toll would have been much higher had fire tenders not arrived immediately.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Kolkata: Around 80 guests, including several Bangladeshis, who were rescued out of the dingy building in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street, where fire broke out on Wednesday, recounted a horrific experience as they ran through the dark corridors of the hotel in dense smoke searching for an escape route.
The fire broke out at 1:45 am when most guests were asleep. Nine people, including two women and a four-year-old child died in the incident. Most deaths were due to suffocation rather than burns.
Arafat Hossain, a Bangladeshi, who was staying in the hotel still cannot come to terms with what he experienced. "I could not see any fire alarm, any emergency exit, or gate to leave the building. The hotel is already situated in a very congested area. We were around 20 to 25 people who were trapped on the roof. My child too was with me. Eventually, firefighters reached out to us and we somehow managed to escape," said Arafat heaving a sigh of relief.
He said he does not know whether he will ever overcome the nightmare. "Everyone is still in shock. I’m wondering when we’ll be able to return to normal life. The scenes of the night still keep flashing before my eyes. Being a father myself, the fact that a three-year-old died is truly heartbreaking," Arafat said.
The Bangladeshi guest alleged that the hotel management has not responded to their plight. "The hotel owner lives in Australia and I have heard that the hotel manager has been detained. But it was the manager who had alerted the fire service department, immediately after which firefighters came and launched rescue operations," he added.
Eyewitnesses and locals who joined in the rescue work lauded the fire services department for its prompt action. They said that the fire tenders arrived within a few minutes and brought the situation under control.
"We could save only 10-15 people. There was a huge fire inside the building and we saw people screaming out for help in the blaze and smoke. Had the fire tenders not arrived immediately, many more lives would have been lost," Salim Khan, a rescuer, said.
An eyewitness, who lives in the area, said, "We saw smoke coming out from the third floor and few individuals were seen jumping off to save their lives. Many people suffered fractures and were severely injured. There were many guests from Bangladesh who had come here for treatment," he said.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have set up a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire while New Market police station has registered a suo motu case and the state Fire and Emergency Services Department has lodged a separate complaint.
Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul visited the spot and raised questions on the trade and fire licences, asking how the hotel had been running in such an illegal manner. "The fire tenders came immediately and doused the fire, but by then nine people had died. We could rescue 80 people," she said.
BJP leader Santosh Pathak blamed the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government for the tragedy. "Trinamool's corruption and illegal activities are responsible for these incidents. No norms were followed during their 15-year regime," Pathak told EVT Bharat.
Two days ago, a similar fire at a hotel in temple town Tarapith in Birbhum district claimed nine lives. The hotel owner and his son were arrested and 15 hotels across the locality were shut over fire safety violations.
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