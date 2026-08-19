ETV Bharat / state

'No Alarm Or Emergency Exit, Somehow Escaped With My Child': Bangladeshi Man Recounts Kolkata Hotel Fire Horror

Kolkata: Around 80 guests, including several Bangladeshis, who were rescued out of the dingy building in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street, where fire broke out on Wednesday, recounted a horrific experience as they ran through the dark corridors of the hotel in dense smoke searching for an escape route.

The fire broke out at 1:45 am when most guests were asleep. Nine people, including two women and a four-year-old child died in the incident. Most deaths were due to suffocation rather than burns.

Arafat Hossain, a Bangladeshi, who was staying in the hotel still cannot come to terms with what he experienced. "I could not see any fire alarm, any emergency exit, or gate to leave the building. The hotel is already situated in a very congested area. We were around 20 to 25 people who were trapped on the roof. My child too was with me. Eventually, firefighters reached out to us and we somehow managed to escape," said Arafat heaving a sigh of relief.

He said he does not know whether he will ever overcome the nightmare. "Everyone is still in shock. I’m wondering when we’ll be able to return to normal life. The scenes of the night still keep flashing before my eyes. Being a father myself, the fact that a three-year-old died is truly heartbreaking," Arafat said.

The Bangladeshi guest alleged that the hotel management has not responded to their plight. "The hotel owner lives in Australia and I have heard that the hotel manager has been detained. But it was the manager who had alerted the fire service department, immediately after which firefighters came and launched rescue operations," he added.

Eyewitnesses and locals who joined in the rescue work lauded the fire services department for its prompt action. They said that the fire tenders arrived within a few minutes and brought the situation under control.