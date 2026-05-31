Kolkata Hospital Gives New Lease Of Life To Two Infants After 110 Hours Of External Blood Oxygenation
The infants aged eight and 10 months suffered from congenital heart disease and their hearts failed to function normally due to surgeries.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Kolkata: Two infants suffering from congenital heart disease have been successfully nursed back to health by a private hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata following complex surgeries and 110 consecutive hours of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.
According to the doctors, the lives of the two infants—aged eight and 10 months—were in critical jeopardy after their hearts failed to function normally in the wake of their surgeries. In this dire situation, ECMO emerged as their last resort. Following a prolonged period of treatment and observation, both infants are now out of danger.
According to hospital sources, 10-month-old Rachel was admitted to the private hospital with severe cardiac complications. She was suffering from a critical leak in her mitral valve, which rendered her heart unable to function effectively. Additionally, there was a large hole situated between the two upper chambers of her heart.
As medication failed to improve her condition, the doctors decided to proceed with surgery. Although the surgery itself was successful, complications arose when attempting to wean her off the heart-lung machine; it became apparent that the infant's heart was unable to function adequately on its own.
The second child, eight-month-old Sweety had a large hole between the upper and lower chambers of her heart according to doctors. Consequently, the blood pressure in her lungs had risen to a dangerously high level. Although her surgery was also successfully completed, she faced the exact same complication. The situation rapidly deteriorated as her heart failed to resume normal functioning.
Faced with this critical scenario, the medical team decided to utilize ECMO for both infants. This decision was taken only after thorough consultation with their respective family members. Thus began an extremely complex phase of treatment that spanned 110 continuous hours.
After approximately 110 hours, both children's hearts regained sufficient strength. Subsequently, the ECMO support was gradually tapered down and successfully withdrawn. Both children subsequently made a full recovery.
What is ECMO procedure?
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) is an advanced technology that temporarily takes over the functions of the heart and lungs. By circulating and oxygenating the blood outside the body, it keeps vital organs functioning and provides the heart with the necessary time to recover.
According to the doctors, administering ECMO to infants is an extremely challenging undertaking. While blood-thinning medications are necessary to prevent blood clotting, they also heighten the risk of bleeding.
Concurrently, measures must be taken to prevent infection, monitor the functioning of various organs, and assess the heart's recovery through regular echocardiography.
Why is it needed?
Dr. Kuntal Roy Chowdhury of the hospital's Department of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery said that following cardiac surgery, children are often placed on ECMO support—one of the most complex procedures in pediatric cardiology. Success in such cases is the result of timely decision-making and the coordinated efforts of various departments."
According to Dr Satarupa Mukherjee of the Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, managing the dual risks of bleeding and blood clotting simultaneously over several days while closely monitoring every organ is an extremely challenging task.
“It was through the tireless efforts of the doctors, nurses, perfusionists, and other healthcare professionals that we were able to restore these two children to health."
ECMO: A vital life-saving procedure
According to medical experts, ECMO support is required for only 2 to 8 percent of patients following cardiac surgery. However, the timely application of this technology—combined with intensive, long-term monitoring by specialists—plays a crucial role in saving lives in many instances. The cases of Rachel and Sweety stand as successful proof of this fact.
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