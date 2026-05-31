ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Hospital Gives New Lease Of Life To Two Infants After 110 Hours Of External Blood Oxygenation

Kolkata: Two infants suffering from congenital heart disease have been successfully nursed back to health by a private hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata following complex surgeries and 110 consecutive hours of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

According to the doctors, the lives of the two infants—aged eight and 10 months—were in critical jeopardy after their hearts failed to function normally in the wake of their surgeries. In this dire situation, ECMO emerged as their last resort. Following a prolonged period of treatment and observation, both infants are now out of danger.

According to hospital sources, 10-month-old Rachel was admitted to the private hospital with severe cardiac complications. She was suffering from a critical leak in her mitral valve, which rendered her heart unable to function effectively. Additionally, there was a large hole situated between the two upper chambers of her heart.

As medication failed to improve her condition, the doctors decided to proceed with surgery. Although the surgery itself was successful, complications arose when attempting to wean her off the heart-lung machine; it became apparent that the infant's heart was unable to function adequately on its own.

The second child, eight-month-old Sweety had a large hole between the upper and lower chambers of her heart according to doctors. Consequently, the blood pressure in her lungs had risen to a dangerously high level. Although her surgery was also successfully completed, she faced the exact same complication. The situation rapidly deteriorated as her heart failed to resume normal functioning.

Faced with this critical scenario, the medical team decided to utilize ECMO for both infants. This decision was taken only after thorough consultation with their respective family members. Thus began an extremely complex phase of treatment that spanned 110 continuous hours.

After approximately 110 hours, both children's hearts regained sufficient strength. Subsequently, the ECMO support was gradually tapered down and successfully withdrawn. Both children subsequently made a full recovery.

What is ECMO procedure?

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) is an advanced technology that temporarily takes over the functions of the heart and lungs. By circulating and oxygenating the blood outside the body, it keeps vital organs functioning and provides the heart with the necessary time to recover.