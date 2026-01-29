ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Hospital Cures Girl Who Failed To Close Mouth For 900 Days Due To Neurological Disorder

Kolkata: Doctors at a government-run dental hospital have helped a minor girl close her mouth after it remained open for over 900 days due to a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, a senior official of the medical establishment said on Thursday. The child, around 10 years old, was suffering from a condition that damaged the nerves controlling her jaw and facial muscles, leaving her unable to close her mouth for about 912 days.

Despite treatment at several hospitals in and outside the state, her condition did not improve. Now, the child is finally able to close her mouth after treatment at R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital.

"She was suffering from Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord," a senior doctor at the hospital told PTI. He said that the prolonged inability to close the mouth has led to multiple complications, including drying of the oral cavity, loss of jaw balance and abnormal upward movement of teeth, known as supra-eruption.