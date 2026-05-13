ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Factory Fire: Structure Illegal, Directed Agencies To Demolish It, Says Bengal CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said a committee probing the Tiljala factory fire, which claimed two lives, has found the unit was operating illegally, without an approved building plan, and lacked basic fire and electric safety measures.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the findings of the probe, he said the government has initiated stringent action against the factory owners. The chief minister has directed civic and utility agencies to disconnect essential services and demolish the structure.

"We formed a team comprising four departments and sought a report. It found the structure was illegal, there was no sanctioned building plan, and basic norms related to fire safety and electricity were not followed. It was completely illegal," Adhikari said. The chief minister said the factory owner and another person have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Adhikari said the state government has directed power utility CESC Limited to permanently disconnect electricity supply to illegal factories operating without sanctioned building plans. "We have asked for permanent disconnection and directed CESC to immediately disconnect power supply to illegal factories in Tiljala, Kasba and other areas which do not have approved building plans," he said.