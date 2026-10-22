Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: SIT Conducts Digital Investigation With 3D Scanner
The technology allows for a comprehensive scan of the disaster site to create an accurate digital model of the terrain and detect any structural defects.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Kolkata: Four days after the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in the Chorbagan area of central Kolkata, the special investigation team (SIT) of Kolkata Police, along with forensic experts, on Thursday conducted a digital investigation of the spot with advanced technology. The team included officers from the detective department (DD) and the homicide wing.
Police sources said a 3D scanner was brought to the site to ensure the precise collection of data and evidence. This technology allows for a comprehensive 3D scan of the disaster site, facilitating the creation of an accurate digital model of the terrain and structural defects as they existed during or immediately after the incident.
The critical pieces of digital data and samples from the scene are expected to play a pivotal role in uncovering the cause of the disaster.
The administration has been proactive since the day of the incident. In a stern warning, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said no one found guilty will be spared.
"Regardless of who may be responsible for any negligence, the strictest legal action will be taken if proven during the investigation," he had said.
The Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar has ramped up its investigative efforts following the directive.
To ensure an impartial, high-level inquiry into the disaster, the state government has formed the SIT headed by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati under the directive of the Calcutta High Court.
Other members of the team comprise the secretary of the Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department, the secretary of the Special Task Force (STF), the director general and inspector general of police (DG-IG), and other top-level administrative officials.
Announcer Held From Nadia
The anti-rowdy squad (ARS) of the Kolkata Police on Thursday detained Sanjib Raha alias 'Sentu', the treasurer of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee, from Nadia for allegedly making a controversial announcement on the microphone preceding the stampede, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kunal Aggarwal said.
Police sources said Raha's remarks incited tension among the visitors, leading to the tragedy that resulted in 19 deaths. The incident came to the administration's attention after videos and reports of the event began to circulate on social media.
Acting on a tip-off, the ARS detained him and brought him to Kolkata for questioning. Investigators are trying to determine who else might have been involved in the incident and the underlying motive behind it. Police said further legal action will be taken following the interrogation.
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