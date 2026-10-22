ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: SIT Conducts Digital Investigation With 3D Scanner

A file photo of the spot where the stampede took place. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Four days after the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in the Chorbagan area of central Kolkata, the special investigation team (SIT) of Kolkata Police, along with forensic experts, on Thursday conducted a digital investigation of the spot with advanced technology. The team included officers from the detective department (DD) and the homicide wing.

Police sources said a 3D scanner was brought to the site to ensure the precise collection of data and evidence. This technology allows for a comprehensive 3D scan of the disaster site, facilitating the creation of an accurate digital model of the terrain and structural defects as they existed during or immediately after the incident.

The critical pieces of digital data and samples from the scene are expected to play a pivotal role in uncovering the cause of the disaster.

The administration has been proactive since the day of the incident. In a stern warning, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said no one found guilty will be spared.

"Regardless of who may be responsible for any negligence, the strictest legal action will be taken if proven during the investigation," he had said.

The Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar has ramped up its investigative efforts following the directive.

To ensure an impartial, high-level inquiry into the disaster, the state government has formed the SIT headed by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati under the directive of the Calcutta High Court.