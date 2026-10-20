Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Calcutta HC Directs Govt To Form Probe Panel Under Retired Judge
West Bengal Chief Secretary had written to Chief Justice Rabindranath V Ghuge, specifically requesting the appointment of a sitting judge to head the inquiry committee.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said the West Bengal government can set up an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of a retired judge to probe the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in the Chorbagan area of central Kolkata.
Earlier on Monday, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal wrote to Chief Justice Rabindranath V Ghuge, specifically requesting the appointment of a sitting judge to head the probe panel.
Ghuge explained that, in accordance with previous directives of the Supreme Court, it is not possible to appoint a sitting judge to such a committee and the state must select a retired judge. "The state is free to appoint a retired judge of its preference to lead the inquiry," he added.
Immediately after the stampede, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced a high-powered judicial inquiry committee without any representation of the Kolkata Police, the Fire Department, or the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to ensure impartiality.
He said necessary future actions will be initiated based on the recommendations of the committee. Adhikari also assured that no one, whether puja organisers or police personnel, will be spared if any negligence is found.
The government announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of each deceased individual, along with a Group-D government job for one family member. The injured will be provided Rs five lakh each, along with providing the entire medical expense.
Meanwhile, investigators suspect that the resident of Cooch Behar who was arrested on charges of making a misleading social media post about the number of people killed in the tragic stampede might have Bangladeshi links. While the number of people killed in the stampede was 19, Ainul Haque had claimed that the number was higher.
An insider from the state police said that some specific clues hinting towards Bangladeshi links of the arrested youth had already been procured by the sleuths of the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police probing the matter, and the Investigating Officers are digging into the matter further to procure further clues in this regard.
The Investigating Officers are now interrogating Haque and trying to extract his exact intention behind making such a misleading post regarding a tragedy of such a magnitude.
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