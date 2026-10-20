ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Calcutta HC Directs Govt To Form Probe Panel Under Retired Judge

A file photo of a family member mourns while receiving the body of a victim of the stampede in Kolkata. ( PTI )

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said the West Bengal government can set up an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of a retired judge to probe the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in the Chorbagan area of central Kolkata.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal wrote to Chief Justice Rabindranath V Ghuge, specifically requesting the appointment of a sitting judge to head the probe panel.

Ghuge explained that, in accordance with previous directives of the Supreme Court, it is not possible to appoint a sitting judge to such a committee and the state must select a retired judge. "The state is free to appoint a retired judge of its preference to lead the inquiry," he added. Immediately after the stampede, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced a high-powered judicial inquiry committee without any representation of the Kolkata Police, the Fire Department, or the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to ensure impartiality. He said necessary future actions will be initiated based on the recommendations of the committee. Adhikari also assured that no one, whether puja organisers or police personnel, will be spared if any negligence is found.