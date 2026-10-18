Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Bengal CM Bans VIP Passes, Orders SIT Probe, Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation
Suvendu Adhikari will visit the homes of the 19 victims to hand over compensation cheques to their families on October 20 to 21.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Kolkata: Following the stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday evening that killed 19 people, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for discontinuing 'VIP passes' and has pledged support to the bereaved families.
Adhikari told this after meeting senior police and administrative officials at Bhawani Bhawan police headquarters. He clarified that no special privileges or preferential access during puja festivities will be tolerated.
The CM said that he will visit the homes of the victims on October 20 and 21 to hand over compensation cheques to their families.
Addressing the issue of special access to the Puja pandals, Adhikari said that the government is taking a strict stance to completely eliminate such irregularities. "The practice of issuing VIP passes and accepting money for them has already stopped, but the 'dedicated lanes' (for VIPs) have not yet been removed. They should be, and they will be. Not everything can be achieved on a single day. Half the work is done, and the rest will be completed by next year," he said.
The police have been instructed to take stringent measures to ensure the safety of visitors during the festivities. Adhikari said that local Officers-in-Charge (OCs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been directed to intervene directly to bring the situation under control should they observe any irregularities.
The CM also held a virtual meeting with District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and several top officials, including chief secretary Manoj Agarwal, home secretary Nandini Chakraborty, and Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta.
He said among the 19 deceased, 18 are from within the state and one from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Post-mortem procedures have been expedited, and the bodies have already been handed over to nine of the families.
Ministers and MLAs, including Shantanu Sen, Sumana Sarkar, Vivek Ojha, and Tapas Roy, are present at the hospitals to assist in handing over the bodies to the families. Of the 25 people injured in the incident, two were in the ICU but are now out of danger. The remaining 23 people are being discharged following initial medical treatment.
The Chief Minister has announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Adhikari said he will travel by road during the day to visit the homes of the victims within a 50-kilometre radius, covering areas such as Kolkata, Barrackpore, and Howrah. For the distant locations, he will use a helicopter.
He emphasised that his visits would be arranged in such a manner that does not require the closure of any roads for her convoy; she will personally hand over the cheques to the families.
Explaining the cause of the tragedy, the Chief Minister clarified that no incident occurred inside the pandal but at the entry and exit points. "Given the darkness, one can only imagine what the death toll might have been had an incident occurred inside the pandal. The tragedy took place at the entry-exit points. There was no separate provision for entry and exit and the space was merely partitioned by a rope."
Pointing to the negligence of some temporary staff tasked with managing the rope, he said, "They abandoned the rope and walked away simply to avoid getting wet in the rain." Consequently, crowds from both directions converged, leading to the disaster.
The state has decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court, to conduct an impartial inquiry. To ensure an unbiased probe, the local police and the fire department have been excluded from this team.
The SIT will submit its report within one to one-and-a-half months, and the government will make this report public. An FIR has already been filed, and necessary legal action has been initiated in connection with this incident.
In the wake of the accident, instructions have been issued to do away the celebratory pomp associated with the state-level 'Bijoya Sammilani', scheduled for October 26. Musical performances and felicitation ceremonies will be cancelled and the event will focus solely on paying tribute to the victims.
Furthermore, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of each of the 25 injured individuals.
Urging everyone to exercise restraint and avoid any controversy or politics during the festive season, the Chief Minister stated that he would monitor the overall situation from the Lalbazar Traffic Control Room for the remaining days of the festival.
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