ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Bengal CM Bans VIP Passes, Orders SIT Probe, Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation

Kolkata: Following the stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday evening that killed 19 people, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for discontinuing 'VIP passes' and has pledged support to the bereaved families.

Adhikari told this after meeting senior police and administrative officials at Bhawani Bhawan police headquarters. He clarified that no special privileges or preferential access during puja festivities will be tolerated.

The CM said that he will visit the homes of the victims on October 20 and 21 to hand over compensation cheques to their families.

Addressing the issue of special access to the Puja pandals, Adhikari said that the government is taking a strict stance to completely eliminate such irregularities. "The practice of issuing VIP passes and accepting money for them has already stopped, but the 'dedicated lanes' (for VIPs) have not yet been removed. They should be, and they will be. Not everything can be achieved on a single day. Half the work is done, and the rest will be completed by next year," he said.

The police have been instructed to take stringent measures to ensure the safety of visitors during the festivities. Adhikari said that local Officers-in-Charge (OCs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been directed to intervene directly to bring the situation under control should they observe any irregularities.

The CM also held a virtual meeting with District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and several top officials, including chief secretary Manoj Agarwal, home secretary Nandini Chakraborty, and Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta.

He said among the 19 deceased, 18 are from within the state and one from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Post-mortem procedures have been expedited, and the bodies have already been handed over to nine of the families.

Ministers and MLAs, including Shantanu Sen, Sumana Sarkar, Vivek Ojha, and Tapas Roy, are present at the hospitals to assist in handing over the bodies to the families. Of the 25 people injured in the incident, two were in the ICU but are now out of danger. The remaining 23 people are being discharged following initial medical treatment.

The Chief Minister has announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Adhikari said he will travel by road during the day to visit the homes of the victims within a 50-kilometre radius, covering areas such as Kolkata, Barrackpore, and Howrah. For the distant locations, he will use a helicopter.