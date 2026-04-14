ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Doctor’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Discount Sparks Medical Ethics Row

Kolkata: A cardiologist in Kolkata is in the news for his “pre-election offer” to his patients: Rs 500 discount for those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' while entering his chamber in Ballygunge.

Dr Prakash Kumar Hazra, who has found himself embroiled in controversy surrounding a social media post after announcing this, is, however, unperturbed. He sees nothing wrong with the matter whatsoever. He contends that, like others, he is also free to express his political choice.

This Ballygunge-based physician typically charges a consultation fee of ₹1,500. According to him, ₹500 would be deducted for those who chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before entering the doctor’s chamber.

This announcement immediately triggered criticism. Many questioned how a medical practitioner could impose such conditions, and questions were also raised regarding the ethical standards and professional integrity of the medical profession.

Dr Hazra has displayed a poster within his clinic in which he is pictured wearing a saffron scarf. In the poster, he announced the discount. He subsequently shared all these details on social media.

Responding to the criticism and seeking to clarify his stance, Dr Hazra said, “Just as Bidhan Chandra Roy, despite being a physician, became the Chief Minister of the state and just like Dr Shantanu Sen became an MP. I, too, have the right to express my political views."