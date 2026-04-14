Kolkata Doctor’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Discount Sparks Medical Ethics Row
Ballygunge-based cardiologist Dr Prakash Kumar Hazra, however. defends his decision, saying he is free to do so.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 11:20 PM IST
Kolkata: A cardiologist in Kolkata is in the news for his “pre-election offer” to his patients: Rs 500 discount for those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' while entering his chamber in Ballygunge.
Dr Prakash Kumar Hazra, who has found himself embroiled in controversy surrounding a social media post after announcing this, is, however, unperturbed. He sees nothing wrong with the matter whatsoever. He contends that, like others, he is also free to express his political choice.
This Ballygunge-based physician typically charges a consultation fee of ₹1,500. According to him, ₹500 would be deducted for those who chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before entering the doctor’s chamber.
This announcement immediately triggered criticism. Many questioned how a medical practitioner could impose such conditions, and questions were also raised regarding the ethical standards and professional integrity of the medical profession.
Dr Hazra has displayed a poster within his clinic in which he is pictured wearing a saffron scarf. In the poster, he announced the discount. He subsequently shared all these details on social media.
Responding to the criticism and seeking to clarify his stance, Dr Hazra said, “Just as Bidhan Chandra Roy, despite being a physician, became the Chief Minister of the state and just like Dr Shantanu Sen became an MP. I, too, have the right to express my political views."
He asserted that 'Jai Shri Ram' is no longer merely a religious chant and it has evolved into a political slogan. Consequently, the physician argued, he is promoting this slogan through his professional practice.
However, a section of the medical fraternity remains unconvinced by his line of reasoning. According to some medical professionals, while an individual attaching any political slogan or condition to the provision of medical services is fundamentally unethical.
In this context, Dr Shantanu Sen remarked, "Everyone has the right to engage in politics. However, medicine is an extremely sensitive and sacred profession—one in which practitioners must take an oath to provide equal service to all patients. From that standpoint, taking such a step is entirely inappropriate."
Consequently, the Indian Medical Association has issued a show-cause notice to him regarding his social media post.
Commenting on the matter, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "The ruling party has imprisoned citizens in an attempt to suppress them when they chanted 'Jai Shri Ram.' If a physician offers to reduce his fees, it’s a truly novel development. The voices of such people must not be stifled. The name of Lord Ram, which resides within the hearts of the people, is now resounding aloud."