Kolkata Court Grants Interim Bail To 12 Arrested For Protesting Outside Bangladesh Mission

Kolkata: A court on Friday granted interim bail to 12 members of the Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Mancha arrested for allegedly staging a violent demonstration outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here, an official said. The arrested were asked to furnish bonds of Rs 6,000 each with two registered sureties each of Rs 3,000 as other conditions of the interim bail, he said.

"Each of the accused should meet the investigation officer thrice a week for the next four months, or till submission of the final report, whichever is earlier," the court ordered, adding that while on bail, the accused should not interfere with the probe's progress.

Nineteen people, including seven women, were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the violent demonstration outside the Bangladesh mission in protest against the gruesome murder of a Hindu man in the neighbouring country.

All 19 were booked under charges of attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, causing danger and obstruction in public ways, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant alongside assaulting or using force against a public servant.