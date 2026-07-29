ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Court Grants Bail To 16 Accused In NEET-Protest Violence Case After Initially Remanding Them

Kolkata: A city court on Tuesday granted bail to 16 people, after initially remanding them to two days' judicial custody in connection with violence during a NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations, as the West Bengal government decided not to take any coercive steps against the students.

Several journalists were injured when some people attacked them during the march from Sealdah station to Esplanade in central Kolkata on July 24.

In a statement, the West Bengal government said on Tuesday that it has decided, "No coercive measures shall be taken against the students participating in the protests relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination."

The court granted bail to all 16 people arrested in connection with violence during the NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations. Fourteen were arrested earlier, and two more were apprehended by the police on Monday.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court had earlier in the day remanded the arrested persons in connection with violence during the NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations to judicial custody till July 30. The accused persons were represented by lawyers Shamim Ahmed and others.