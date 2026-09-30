Kolkata: Class IX Student Stabs South Point High School Classmate In Front Of Teacher, Students
The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital, while school authorities arranged for counselling of the accused, and lodged a police complaint, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Kolkata: South Point High, one of the city's most renowned private schools, witnessed shocking incident on Wednesday. During regular class hours, a student of Class IX attacked a classmate with a knife inside the classroom, leaving the latter critically injured.
The incident took place at around 12.29 pm. It is alleged that the attack occurred suddenly while the teacher was present in class, and caused a stir within the school premises.
Classes were proceeding normally when, in the afternoon, a Class IX student launched a surprise attack on a classmate using a sharp object. The victim immediately began bleeding profusely. Other students in the class were left terrified by the incident that had unfolded in the blink of an eye, in front of them and a teacher.
Teachers and school authorities acted swiftly following the incident. The injured student was taken to the school's medical centre, where medical staff and nurses administered first aid. However, due to the severity of the injury, teachers and staff promptly transferred the victim to a nearby private hospital.
He is currently undergoing treatment there. Upon receiving the news, the student's parents rushed to the hospital. School authorities have assured them of full support and assistance regarding the medical treatment.
Meanwhile, the accused student was removed from the classroom immediately after the incident. He underwent counselling by the school's experienced psychologists. His father was subsequently summoned to take him home. Considering the gravity of the situation, the South Point school authorities have lodged a formal written complaint with the nearby Gariahat Police Station.
A Kolkata Police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "We have received a complaint; an investigation is underway." It has been revealed that the accused student had carried out online research on how a knife attack could prove fatal, before carrying out the assault.
The untoward incident caused considerable tension within the school premises, inflicting severe mental distress and anxiety upon students and teachers who witnessed it, as well as the entire school community. In a statement, the South Point authorities assured that all necessary psychological measures would be taken to help the student witnesses and everyone else affected recover from the trauma.
The school authorities remain steadfastly committed to maintaining a safe, caring, and secure environment for every student. Meanwhile, Gariahat Police have initiated the necessary investigation into the incident.
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