ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata: Class IX Student Stabs South Point High School Classmate In Front Of Teacher, Students

Kolkata: South Point High, one of the city's most renowned private schools, witnessed shocking incident on Wednesday. During regular class hours, a student of Class IX attacked a classmate with a knife inside the classroom, leaving the latter critically injured.

The incident took place at around 12.29 pm. It is alleged that the attack occurred suddenly while the teacher was present in class, and caused a stir within the school premises.

Classes were proceeding normally when, in the afternoon, a Class IX student launched a surprise attack on a classmate using a sharp object. The victim immediately began bleeding profusely. Other students in the class were left terrified by the incident that had unfolded in the blink of an eye, in front of them and a teacher.

Teachers and school authorities acted swiftly following the incident. The injured student was taken to the school's medical centre, where medical staff and nurses administered first aid. However, due to the severity of the injury, teachers and staff promptly transferred the victim to a nearby private hospital.

He is currently undergoing treatment there. Upon receiving the news, the student's parents rushed to the hospital. School authorities have assured them of full support and assistance regarding the medical treatment.