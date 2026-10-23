Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: One More Arrested For Making 'Misleading' Announcement, Forensic Report Shows Flaw In Pandal's AC
With Kushal Majumdar's arrest, the two persons who were making announcements at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on Maha Sapatami, are in police custody.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested Kushal Majumdar alias Babu for allegedly making misleading announcement that triggered the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede on Maha Saptami evening that claimed the lives of 19 people. A forensic report has revealed a major flaw in the pandal's air-conditioning (AC) system, pointing to negligence on the part of the organisers.
Prior to Kushal's arrest, the Kolkata Police Detective Department apprehended the main announcer, identified as Sanjib Raha alias Sentu, from Nadia district.
According to sources at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, Kushal arrived at the Girish Park police station early Friday morning and identified himself. He was subsequently taken to Lalbazar, where he was initially detained and later placed under arrest.
Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), said, "Kushal Majumdar is currently being interrogated."
Investigators said that Kushal and Sanjib, had been making announcements over the public address (PA) system on the day of the tragedy. The investigation is now focused on whether these announcements triggered tension in the area, how the situation spiralled out of control, and the sequence of events that led to the stampede.
Notably, following a Calcutta High Court directive, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati, has been constituted to probe into the incident.
After visiting the site, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the formation of an SIT to conduct a thorough investigation, noting that further action would be taken based on the team's findings.
The Chief Minister suggested that the tragedy might not have occurred had it not been for the misleading announcements made over the PA system that night.
With Kushal's arrest, investigators are expected to gather further details regarding the ground situation that day, the specific content of the announcements, and their overall impact. However, the exact nature of the announcement and whether it had a direct link to the accident will become clear once the investigation is completed, an official said.
Forensic Report Reveals Negligence Of Organisers
Meanwhile a forensic report indicates a critical flaw in the pandal's AC, pointing to negligence on the part of the organisers.
Lalbazar sources said forensic experts examined the interior of the puja pandal and the investigation revealed that a total of 24 AC units had been installed with a combined capacity of 134 tons, a significant capacity for a pandal by standard measures. However, forensic experts said that given the vast dimensions of the pandal and the anticipated crowd size for the days of Saptami and Ashtami, a 134-ton capacity was entirely inadequate and this highlights the clear negligence of the organisers.
The experts' report states that the pandal was overcrowded, exceeding its actual capacity. It was packed to the point where there was no room to move with thousands of visitors crammed inside. Under these conditions, the immense body heat and humidity generated within the pandal overwhelmed the 134-ton AC system, rendering it ineffective. The sheer pressure of the excessive crowd caused the AC units to stop functioning properly, leading to a total collapse of their cooling capacity.
According to the experts, the organisers failed to accurately assess the potential scale of the crowds that would gather at the pandal during the puja days. The organisers merely installed air conditioning, failing to provide adequate ventilation or account for the massive crowds. This created serious risks, including the violation of safety regulations.
A senior Kolkata Police official stated, "The entire incident is being investigated based on the information that has emerged."
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