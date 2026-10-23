ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: One More Arrested For Making 'Misleading' Announcement, Forensic Report Shows Flaw In Pandal's AC

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested Kushal Majumdar alias Babu for allegedly making misleading announcement that triggered the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede on Maha Saptami evening that claimed the lives of 19 people. A forensic report has revealed a major flaw in the pandal's air-conditioning (AC) system, pointing to negligence on the part of the organisers.

Prior to Kushal's arrest, the Kolkata Police Detective Department apprehended the main announcer, identified as Sanjib Raha alias Sentu, from Nadia district.

According to sources at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, Kushal arrived at the Girish Park police station early Friday morning and identified himself. He was subsequently taken to Lalbazar, where he was initially detained and later placed under arrest.

Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), said, "Kushal Majumdar is currently being interrogated."

Investigators said that Kushal and Sanjib, had been making announcements over the public address (PA) system on the day of the tragedy. The investigation is now focused on whether these announcements triggered tension in the area, how the situation spiralled out of control, and the sequence of events that led to the stampede.

Notably, following a Calcutta High Court directive, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati, has been constituted to probe into the incident.

After visiting the site, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the formation of an SIT to conduct a thorough investigation, noting that further action would be taken based on the team's findings.

The Chief Minister suggested that the tragedy might not have occurred had it not been for the misleading announcements made over the PA system that night.