ETV Bharat / state

Crowds Gather For 'Sindoor Khela' At Bagbazar Sarbojanin Durga Puja On Bijoya Dashami

Sindoor Khela on Bijoya Dasami ( IANS )

Kolkata: Marking the culmination of the five-day Durga Puja festival on Bijoya Dashami, women gathered at pandals across Kolkata to celebrate the auspicious 'Sindoor Khela' ritual, a prelude to the grand immersion processions heading towards the Hooghly River ghats.

Sindoor Khela at Bagbazar Sarbojanin, one of Kolkata's oldest and most prestigious community puja, stands as the city's most culturally significant and visually striking spectacle. Massive crowds of women draped in traditional white sarees with red borders gathered on Wednesday morning to participate in 'boron' (ceremonial farewell) ritual and 'Sindoor Khela', which began after touching vermilion on the deity's feet. Women smeared vermillion on each other’s faces, filling the atmosphere with laughter, joy, and deep emotion.

Durga idol at Bagbazar Sarbojanin Puja (ETV Bharat) Bagbazar Sarbojanin remains one of the most iconic traditional Durga Pujas in north Kolkata. Amidst a landscape dominated by elaborate, theme-based Pujas, this celebration has managed to retain its unique, distinct character. Every year, women travel from far and wide to participate in the 'Sindoor Khela' on the morning of Dashami. While some arrive with friends, others are accompanied by their families. As the time comes to bid farewell to Uma (Goddess Durga), a sense of melancholy sets in, signalling the start of another year's wait. People look forward to the promise of 'asche bochor abar hobe' (return again next year) that Goddess Durga will grace with her presence next autumn. Women have reached Bagbazar Sarbojanin pandal from faraway places (ETV Bharat)