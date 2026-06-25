ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Battered By Intense Storms, Heavy Rain; Waterlogging Paralyses Normal Life

Normal life brought to standstill in Kolkata as heavy rain, powerful winds swept across the city. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Dark clouds engulfed the sky over Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, turning daylight into near dusk before a spell of heavy rain, strong winds and frequent lightning strikes battered the city and neighbouring districts. The sudden weather change brought normal life to a halt, with widespread waterlogging and massive traffic snarls reported from several parts of the metropolis.

The downpour marked yet another day of weather-related disruption, just two days after a similar storm had paralysed the city. Residents had endured humidity throughout the day before the storm, and the rain brought much-needed relief from the sweltering conditions.

Normal life brought to standstill in Kolkata as heavy rain, powerful winds swept across the city. (ETV Bharat)

Continuous rainfall left several key thoroughfares submerged, severely affecting vehicular movement. Waterlogging was reported from major stretches, including the EM Bypass, Maa Flyover, Central Avenue, Mahatma Gandhi Road and Amherst Street. Several low-lying areas like Belgharia, Dum Dum, Baguiati and Salt Lake also witnessed waterlogging, while parts of Jadavpur and adjoining areas of South 24 Parganas were affected by the storm's impact.

The heavy rain also disrupted healthcare services. Water entered multiple sections of RG Kar Hospital, including the emergency and genecology departments. Similar conditions were reported at SSKM Hospital, where the cardiology and genecology blocks and surrounding premises were submerged. The storms and rain that have occurred have been accompanied by intense lightning activity.