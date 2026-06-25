Kolkata Battered By Intense Storms, Heavy Rain; Waterlogging Paralyses Normal Life
Heavy rains and winds battered Kolkata city and the adjoining districts. Major roads were submerged, and traffic movement disrupted, reports Sanjay Adhikary and Soumita Bhattacharjee
Published : June 25, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Kolkata: Dark clouds engulfed the sky over Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, turning daylight into near dusk before a spell of heavy rain, strong winds and frequent lightning strikes battered the city and neighbouring districts. The sudden weather change brought normal life to a halt, with widespread waterlogging and massive traffic snarls reported from several parts of the metropolis.
The downpour marked yet another day of weather-related disruption, just two days after a similar storm had paralysed the city. Residents had endured humidity throughout the day before the storm, and the rain brought much-needed relief from the sweltering conditions.
Continuous rainfall left several key thoroughfares submerged, severely affecting vehicular movement. Waterlogging was reported from major stretches, including the EM Bypass, Maa Flyover, Central Avenue, Mahatma Gandhi Road and Amherst Street. Several low-lying areas like Belgharia, Dum Dum, Baguiati and Salt Lake also witnessed waterlogging, while parts of Jadavpur and adjoining areas of South 24 Parganas were affected by the storm's impact.
The heavy rain also disrupted healthcare services. Water entered multiple sections of RG Kar Hospital, including the emergency and genecology departments. Similar conditions were reported at SSKM Hospital, where the cardiology and genecology blocks and surrounding premises were submerged. The storms and rain that have occurred have been accompanied by intense lightning activity.
Meteorologists said that thunderstorms over Kolkata during the past three days have been accompanied by unusually high lightning activity. Weather experts cautioned residents to remain indoors during lightning events and avoid taking shelter under trees, standing near electric poles or venturing close to water bodies.
"Lightning activity over and around Kolkata has shown a noticeable increase during recent storms. People should immediately move to safe shelters during thunderstorms," weather experts advised.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, a low-pressure trough extending from North Rajasthan to Bihar, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over the northeast and east-central Bay of Bengal, is drawing substantial moisture into West Bengal.
"Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is likely in many parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and Nadia districts. Gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also expected. Scattered thunderstorms may occur in other districts of South Bengal as well," a weather official said.
A red alert has been issued for West Medinipur and Jhargram, where intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected. According to the weather office forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several districts of North Bengal between June 27 and June 29. The weather department has indicated that some areas could receive more than 20 centimetres of rainfall.
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