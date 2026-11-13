Bengal Woman Murder Mystery: Two Messages Lead To Prime Suspect's Arrest From Delhi's Anand Vihar Station
Intensifying investigation into the murder of a young woman inside a flat in Baranagar, Police have arrested the prime accused from Delhi.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major update in the murder of a young woman in Baranagar in West Bengal, Police claimed to have arrested the prime suspect near Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi.
The breakthrough came after two messages sent from the victim's missing mobile phone to her father helped police track the mobile location and trace the accused.
The suspect, identified as Dharambir, had allegedly fled Kolkata after the murder of the woman, whose body was found in a flat in Baranagar on Tuesday, police sources said.
According to the sources, Dharambir was apprehended outside the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi.
Police and local sources said the woman's body was discovered on Tuesday night in a flat in Baranagar belonging to her sister and brother-in-law, who were away at the time. After preliminary investigation, police confirmed that she has been murdered and launched a search for the perpetrator based on several leads.
Initial investigation suggested that someone known to the victim might have been involved in the crime. Further, it was revealed that Dharambir had access to the victim's flat, and his movements too appeared suspicious.
While the victim's mobile phone was missing from the scene, her father claimed that at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday, he received a message on his phone from his daughter's number. It read, "Take me away; I'm stuck in the rain."
Police initially suspected that the woman had already died before that message was sent. However, the following day (Wednesday), at 2:38 PM, another message landed on the father's phone from the same number - containing just a single word: "Hi!"
Subsequently on Thursday, the victim's father went to the police station and showed the message to the officials. Following this, the accused was arrested in Delhi that same day.
An official from the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate stated, "The suspect had gone into hiding immediately after the incident. By tracking mobile tower locations and acting on confidential information, police found that he had fled to Delhi. A special police team was sent to Delhi, where they successfully apprehended Dharambir near the Anand Vihar railway station."
A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the brutal murder. "It is unclear where the murder is a fallout of a personal vendetta or some other underlying reason. We believe the exact motive will become clear once the suspect is brought to Kolkata on transit remand and interrogated," the official added.
Also Read