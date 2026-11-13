ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Woman Murder Mystery: Two Messages Lead To Prime Suspect's Arrest From Delhi's Anand Vihar Station

Baranagar police station in Kolkata ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: In a major update in the murder of a young woman in Baranagar in West Bengal, Police claimed to have arrested the prime suspect near Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi.

The breakthrough came after two messages sent from the victim's missing mobile phone to her father helped police track the mobile location and trace the accused.

The suspect, identified as Dharambir, had allegedly fled Kolkata after the murder of the woman, whose body was found in a flat in Baranagar on Tuesday, police sources said. According to the sources, Dharambir was apprehended outside the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi. Police and local sources said the woman's body was discovered on Tuesday night in a flat in Baranagar belonging to her sister and brother-in-law, who were away at the time. After preliminary investigation, police confirmed that she has been murdered and launched a search for the perpetrator based on several leads. Initial investigation suggested that someone known to the victim might have been involved in the crime. Further, it was revealed that Dharambir had access to the victim's flat, and his movements too appeared suspicious.