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Kolhapur Sets World Record For Preparing 521 Dishes Using 7 Rice Varieties

Master Chef Digvijay Bhosale says along with setting world record, culinary cultures across the world were promoted in Shastri Nagar on Saturday.

Kolhapur Sets World Record For Preparing 521 Dishes Using 7 Rice Varieties
A total of 521 rice dishes were prepared (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolhapur: A world record was established under the leadership of Master Chef Digvijay Bhosale during a grand initiative organised by the Ashwini Bhosale Hospitality and Culinary Institute LLP of Kolhapur, where 521 different rice dishes were prepared simultaneously using seven different varieties of rice.

Ten professional chefs and 40 students participated in this unique event, which commenced at 7 am on Saturday at the institute's premises in Shastri Nagar. Digvijay undertook this endeavour to secure an entry in the London-based World Book of Records, marking a historic addition to Kolhapur's culinary heritage.

Kolhapur Sets World Record For Preparing 521 Dishes Using 7 Rice Varieties
Event was organised by Ashwini Bhosale Hospitality and Culinary Institute LLP of Kolhapur (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Digvijay clarified, "This initiative was organised not just to set a world record. It is to celebrate, preserve, and promote culinary cultures from around the world. The primary objective of this initiative was to showcase the creativity of chefs, provide students with hands-on experience in professional culinary arts, and convey a message of cultural unity through the medium of rice."

Kolhapur Sets World Record For Preparing 521 Dishes Using 7 Rice Varieties
The dishes promoted culinary cultures across the world (ETV Bharat)

Kolhapur is renowned for its culinary culture, featuring delicacies such as the spicy missal and the tambada-pandhra rassa (red and white curry). Through this initiative, Kolhapur has secured a distinct new position within the culinary landscape by reimagining rice as a staple food of global significance.

This endeavour garnered special acclaim from food enthusiasts and culinary experts alike, with the organisation's director, Ashwini Bhosale, making a pivotal contribution to its success. This record-breaking achievement is poised to bestow global recognition upon Kolhapur's rich culinary heritage.

Kolhapur Sets World Record For Preparing 521 Dishes Using 7 Rice Varieties
Kolhapur's culinary culture, featuring delicacies like spicy missal and the tambada-pandhra rassa, was displayed (ETV Bharat)

Present on this occasion were Ashwini Bhosale, Nikhil Narle, Shreya Bartakke, and Sanika Patil, along with students from the institute.

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WORLD RECORD
KOLHAPUR SETS WORLD RECORD
521 DISHES USING 7 RICE VARIETIES
WORLD RECORD WITH RICE DISHES

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