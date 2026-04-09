ETV Bharat / state

Kolhapur Queues Up For Mutton On 'Mhai' Festival, A Tradition Since 2007

Kolhapur: Shivaji Peth in Maharashtra's Kolhapur has played a pivotal role in preserving the rustic charm, rural culture, and the quintessential village spirit in this city.

Residents here celebrate 'Mhai' after Hanuman Jayanti. On this occasion, various religious programmes are organised at the Ubha Maruti Chowk temple, followed by the distribution of 'Mahaprasad', a sweet vegetarian feast. After which, people eagerly await their much loved mutton banquet.

The Mhai festival of Shivaji Peth, which is celebrated on the Wednesday immediately after Hanuman Jayanti, is held since 2007.

"This festival has now become a tradition in Shivaji Peth. During this, good quality mutton is sold at a subsidised rate and interestingly, it is prepared at the same time in all houses. This is a unique tradition that you won't see anywhere else in our country. Every year, after the Hanuman Jayanti, this stall sells fresh mutton on Wednesday and Saturday," said Suresh Patil, a local resident.

This year, 250 goats were procured specifically for the Mhai celebration and sold on Wednesday, from 6 am to 6 pm. Under the guidance of Mahadev Gaikwa, large portions of mutton is prepared for the Mhai feast and distributed among residents. Nearly 2,000 families, residing in Shivaji Peth, collected their share of this festive mutton.