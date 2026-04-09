Kolhapur Queues Up For Mutton On 'Mhai' Festival, A Tradition Since 2007
On 'Mhai' festival, Shivaji Peth residents lined up for mutton, which is sold at a subsidised rate, on Wednesday, writes ETV Bharat's Mahesh Kamble.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Kolhapur: Shivaji Peth in Maharashtra's Kolhapur has played a pivotal role in preserving the rustic charm, rural culture, and the quintessential village spirit in this city.
Residents here celebrate 'Mhai' after Hanuman Jayanti. On this occasion, various religious programmes are organised at the Ubha Maruti Chowk temple, followed by the distribution of 'Mahaprasad', a sweet vegetarian feast. After which, people eagerly await their much loved mutton banquet.
The Mhai festival of Shivaji Peth, which is celebrated on the Wednesday immediately after Hanuman Jayanti, is held since 2007.
"This festival has now become a tradition in Shivaji Peth. During this, good quality mutton is sold at a subsidised rate and interestingly, it is prepared at the same time in all houses. This is a unique tradition that you won't see anywhere else in our country. Every year, after the Hanuman Jayanti, this stall sells fresh mutton on Wednesday and Saturday," said Suresh Patil, a local resident.
This year, 250 goats were procured specifically for the Mhai celebration and sold on Wednesday, from 6 am to 6 pm. Under the guidance of Mahadev Gaikwa, large portions of mutton is prepared for the Mhai feast and distributed among residents. Nearly 2,000 families, residing in Shivaji Peth, collected their share of this festive mutton.
Kolhapur is famous for its authentic mutton with white and red gravy, popularly known as 'pandhra' and 'tamba rassa'.
"This initiative started 19 years ago because we wanted to do something for the people. Since Kolhapur is known for its mutton delicacy we thought this is a good way of serving our people. That is how we began to sell mutton at a reasonable rate. It is now selling at Rs 620 per kg while it is Rs 830 per kg in the market," Anandrao Patil, an organiser told ETV Bharat.
During the months of February to April, villages across this region of western Maharashtra, celebrate festivals and organise fairs dedicated to their local deities. With an aim of preserving the tradition in urban setting, residents of Shivaji Peth started Mhai celebration.
As part of this initiative, mutton is sold at a 'no-profit, no-loss' basis. The prices are specifically lower than prevailing market rates. One sees citizens flocking in large numbers to purchase mutton as was seen on Wednesday. This year, even the younger generation enthusiastically participated in this tradition, as they were seen waiting in the queue to purchase mutton.
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