Muslim Family In Kolhapur Celebrates Ganesh Festival Since Last 18 Years, Follows Communal Harmony Example Set By Shahu Maharaj
The Jamadar family has been celebrating all Hindu festivals and also participates in the Pandharpur walking pilgrimage
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Kolhapur: A Muslim family from a village of Hatkanangale taluka of Kolhapur has been celebrating Ganesh Festival for the past 18 years.
Kolhapur is the place where Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj transformed the city into a pioneering centre of social justice, as he had introduced reservations, transformed education, and reformed social laws much before India's independence. The Jamdar family is following his legacy. They are following the message of social unity by installing a Ganesh idol in their house.
The Ganesh festival is celebrated by individuals for different number of days, beginning from one-and-a-half to 10 days. The Jamadar family celebrates it for five days, as all participate in the religious activities like puja, aarti, prasad (offering), and eventually, the immersion.
The Jamadar family has been striving to maintain social harmony for the last 18 years. Even though the Ganesh festival is mainly known as a Hindu festival, there are many Muslims who celebrate this festival. The Jamadar family too has been celebrating it by installing Ganesh in their home.
Asif Nazir Jamadar and his family ensure there is a new offering shown to their beloved deity every day the Ganesh is in their home. "Our entire family celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesh; we perform the arti twice a day and sing the devotional songs that are popularly sung by all. This is even our festival," said Achala Asif Jamadar, a member of the family.
Family and friends, belonging to both Hindu and Muslim religions, gather at Jamadar's house every year to participate in their Ganesh festival.
The Jamadar family, originally from Sadalga village in Karnataka, has been living in Pattanakadoli village in Hatkanangale tehsil, which is famous for Vitthal-Birdeva temple, since the last 40 years.
This village has a great tradition of the Warkari sect. Asif also participates in this tradition of Warkaris who walk during the Aashadh month of Hindu almanac. He has been serving Lord Vitthal for many years and also participates in the Pandharpur walking pilgrimage. The Jamadar family has preserved the tradition of the five-day Ganesh festival every year.
Achala said, "We also celebrate the Gauri Ganpati days that begin on Thursday. We love Lord Ganesh and this festival."
Their relatives and friends believe that this is a strong message of social harmony, which the Jamadar family are following silently, but strongly breaking the walls of caste and religion. Many believe this is exemplary in the city of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.
Read More