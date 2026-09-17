ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Family In Kolhapur Celebrates Ganesh Festival Since Last 18 Years, Follows Communal Harmony Example Set By Shahu Maharaj

Kolhapur: A Muslim family from a village of Hatkanangale taluka of Kolhapur has been celebrating Ganesh Festival for the past 18 years.

Kolhapur is the place where Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj transformed the city into a pioneering centre of social justice, as he had introduced reservations, transformed education, and reformed social laws much before India's independence. The Jamdar family is following his legacy. They are following the message of social unity by installing a Ganesh idol in their house.

The Ganesh festival is celebrated by individuals for different number of days, beginning from one-and-a-half to 10 days. The Jamadar family celebrates it for five days, as all participate in the religious activities like puja, aarti, prasad (offering), and eventually, the immersion.

The Jamadar family has been striving to maintain social harmony for the last 18 years. Even though the Ganesh festival is mainly known as a Hindu festival, there are many Muslims who celebrate this festival. The Jamadar family too has been celebrating it by installing Ganesh in their home.

Asif Nazir Jamadar and his family ensure there is a new offering shown to their beloved deity every day the Ganesh is in their home. "Our entire family celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesh; we perform the arti twice a day and sing the devotional songs that are popularly sung by all. This is even our festival," said Achala Asif Jamadar, a member of the family.