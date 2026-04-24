Private Moneylender Arrested For Raping Borrower For Three Years In Maharashtra's Kolhapur
The accused had given a loan of Rs 2 lakh to the victim and as the latter fell behind in some installments, he raped her.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Kolhapur: A private moneylender was arrested for allegedly raping a lady borrower repeatedly, making 200 to 300 obscene videos of her and blackmailing her for around three years at Gadmudshingi locality near Maharashtra's Kolhapur.
The accused also showed the obscene videos to the victim's son-in-law and subjected him to a brutal thrashing. Gandhinagar police arrested the accused, identified as Amit Krishna Sawant (35) of Gadmudshingi following which a court remanded him to four days of police custody.
Back in 2023, the victim had availed a loan of Rs 2 lakh at 10 per cent interest from Amit in order to redeem her house, which had been mortgaged. Amit works as a driver and also runs a private moneylending business. Initially, the victim paid her interest installments regularly. However, due to subsequent financial difficulties, she fell behind on her payments.
Taking advantage of this, Amit began demanding sexual favors from the woman under the guise of recovering the outstanding loan amount. The woman refused his demands following which Amit began threatening the victim, demanding immediate payment and warning that if she failed to pay up, he would bring disgrace upon her family.
It is alleged that between 2023 and April, 2026, the accused repeatedly raped the victim in various lodges and in his car. During the period, he secretly recorded photographs and obscene videos of the victim. The number of such videos is estimated to be between 200 and 300.
Amit harassed the victim, threatening to send the videos to her family members and to make them viral on social media. By November, 2025, the victim had repaid a sum of Rs 2,10,000. However, claiming that a balance of Rs 25,000 was still outstanding, Amit persisted in tormenting her.
Furthermore, he went so far as to show the videos to his friends. The victim also revealed that he summoned her son-in-law to a hotel, showed him the videos and even physically assaulted him.
The victim lodged a complaint at the Gandhinagar police station based on which a case was registered under BNS and the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act. It is alleged that after the repayment installments fell into arrears, the accused took undue advantage of the victim's vulnerable situation and subjected her to repeated sexual exploitation. "Amit Sawant has been arrested, and there is a possibility that the obscene videos will be recovered from his mobile phone," said Police Sub-Inspector Vinay Zinjurke.
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