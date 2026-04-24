ETV Bharat / state

Private Moneylender Arrested For Raping Borrower For Three Years In Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Kolhapur: A private moneylender was arrested for allegedly raping a lady borrower repeatedly, making 200 to 300 obscene videos of her and blackmailing her for around three years at Gadmudshingi locality near Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

The accused also showed the obscene videos to the victim's son-in-law and subjected him to a brutal thrashing. Gandhinagar police arrested the accused, identified as Amit Krishna Sawant (35) of Gadmudshingi following which a court remanded him to four days of police custody.

Back in 2023, the victim had availed a loan of Rs 2 lakh at 10 per cent interest from Amit in order to redeem her house, which had been mortgaged. Amit works as a driver and also runs a private moneylending business. Initially, the victim paid her interest installments regularly. However, due to subsequent financial difficulties, she fell behind on her payments.

Taking advantage of this, Amit began demanding sexual favors from the woman under the guise of recovering the outstanding loan amount. The woman refused his demands following which Amit began threatening the victim, demanding immediate payment and warning that if she failed to pay up, he would bring disgrace upon her family.