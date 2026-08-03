Kolhapur Illegal Abortion Racket Probe: Doctors Got Rs 20,000 For Sex Determination, Rs 50,000 For Surgery
Kolhapur Police said a network of agents was established to identify couples desiring male child, gain their trust and facilitate their contact with doctors.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Kolhapur: Investigations following arrest of a former civil surgeon for allegedly carrying out illegal abortions of female foetuses, revealed that agents were appointed from across Kolhapur district and beyond to scout for clients from affluent families desiring male heirs.
Five persons have been arrested so far and teams have been dispatched to apprehend the mastermind, a quack named Swapnil Patil and his associates, police said.
On July 30, Karveer police raided the private hospital of former civil surgeon Dr Chandrakant Gunda Gaikwad at Bhim Nagar Housing Society in Kolhapur's Kadamwadi and detained him along with his accomplices. Various equipment used for sex-determination were seized from the hospital.
Investigations revealed names of several agents involved in the racket and it was also found that alleged illegal sex determination tests were also being conducted at a private three star lodge in Kalamba.
Raids were launched and agents, identified as Rekha Varute, Sagar Taral, Manisha Kamble, and Ashwini Shinde, along with helper Shabbir Hazari, were arrested.
Karveer police inspector Ravindra Kalamkar said teams have been dispatched to locate Swapnil Patil, a quack, who is the mastermind of the racket. Gaikwad is undergoing rigorous police interrogation during which, he confessed to performing over 250 abortions, he said. Police are currently investigating the couples involved in these cases and more names are likely to emerge from the investigation, he added.
According to the police, a network of agents was established in the district to identify couples desiring a male child, gain their trust, and facilitate their contact with the doctor. Agents received Rs 10,000 and doctors Rs 20,000 for sex determination tests, while the cost for an illegal abortion was Rs 50,000, police said.
It was found that a significant number of couples seeking these tests belonged to affluent families, police added.
State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has announced that strict action, such as invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), would be taken against the accused agents and doctors identified during the investigation, and a state-level task force would be established.
"We live in an age of information technology while girls across the globe are making their mark through sheer merit but the educated generation still remains trapped in the regressive mindset of not wanting a girl child. Society will survive only if the girl child survives; strict action must be taken against everyone responsible for female foeticide, and the state government must move beyond mere paperwork and empty formalities," said Geeta Hasurkar, a social activist from Kolhapur.
Also Read