ETV Bharat / state

Kolhapur Illegal Abortion Racket Probe: Doctors Got Rs 20,000 For Sex Determination, Rs 50,000 For Surgery

Former civil surgeon and his associates were detained from his private hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Kolhapur: Investigations following arrest of a former civil surgeon for allegedly carrying out illegal abortions of female foetuses, revealed that agents were appointed from across Kolhapur district and beyond to scout for clients from affluent families desiring male heirs.

Five persons have been arrested so far and teams have been dispatched to apprehend the mastermind, a quack named Swapnil Patil and his associates, police said.

On July 30, Karveer police raided the private hospital of former civil surgeon Dr Chandrakant Gunda Gaikwad at Bhim Nagar Housing Society in Kolhapur's Kadamwadi and detained him along with his accomplices. Various equipment used for sex-determination were seized from the hospital.

Investigations revealed names of several agents involved in the racket and it was also found that alleged illegal sex determination tests were also being conducted at a private three star lodge in Kalamba.

Raids were launched and agents, identified as Rekha Varute, Sagar Taral, Manisha Kamble, and Ashwini Shinde, along with helper Shabbir Hazari, were arrested.