Kolhapur Girl On A Running Expedition Connecting 12 Forts Listed As World Heritage Sites
Asma Kurne's effort is being seen as a symbol of Maharashtra's glorious heritage, history and woman power.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Kolhapur: A young woman from Kolhapur has taken up a unique running expedition to connect 12 forts in Maharashtra that have been added to the World Heritage Sites list by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Asma Kurne, a renowned runner, plans to run continuously for over 3500 km as a part of this campaign.
The 12 forts that were recognised as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO in July 2025 include Shivneri, Lohagad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, Gingee, Salher, Rajgad, Khanderi and Pratapgad. Eight of these are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). These are the Shivneri, Lohagad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, and Gingee forts, while the remaining are protected by the Maharashtra Archaeology Department. At each fort, Asma will deliver a message about history, conservation and women's empowerment.
Asma started this campaign in Kolhapur by paying respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijabai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk. She read a resolution while connecting with the history that said, "Forts are not just stones, they are the dreams of Maharaj." Asma feels that the present-day young generation is drifting away from history.
She said that this campaign has been undertaken to create an emotional connection with these forts to increase their global recognition and to send a positive message by a woman achieving something that seemed impossible.
"This is an inspiring initiative that pays homage to the forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and puts the ideals of Rajmata Jijabai into practice," she said.
This is the first such running campaign that will convey a message of history, conservation and inspiration, in which social media will be used for creating public awareness. It is being seen as a symbol of Maharashtra's glorious heritage, history and woman power.
This campaign is expected to lead to the conservation of forts and increase tourism. At the same time, it will awaken the spirit of Swarajya (self-rule) among the youth. History enthusiasts and sports lovers feel that this campaign to revive the history of Maharashtra through sports is commendable.
Asma has also participated in and contributed to major events like the Lokshahi Daud (Democracy Run). In 2019, she secured first place by completing a 42 km distance in the Maharashtra Police International Marathon. In 2021, on the occasion of Republic Day, she set a world record by continuously running 72 km from Tararani University to Jaysingpur in nine and a half hours.
This record has been registered in the International Book of Records. Furthermore, on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, Asma also set a record by running 300 km from Kolhapur to Raigad. For her contribution to running, she was awarded the Youth Icon award by the District Collector of Kolhapur.
