Kolhapur Girl On A Running Expedition Connecting 12 Forts Listed As World Heritage Sites

Kolhapur: A young woman from Kolhapur has taken up a unique running expedition to connect 12 forts in Maharashtra that have been added to the World Heritage Sites list by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Asma Kurne, a renowned runner, plans to run continuously for over 3500 km as a part of this campaign.

The 12 forts that were recognised as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO in July 2025 include Shivneri, Lohagad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, Gingee, Salher, Rajgad, Khanderi and Pratapgad. Eight of these are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). These are the Shivneri, Lohagad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, and Gingee forts, while the remaining are protected by the Maharashtra Archaeology Department. At each fort, Asma will deliver a message about history, conservation and women's empowerment.

Asma started this campaign in Kolhapur by paying respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijabai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk. She read a resolution while connecting with the history that said, "Forts are not just stones, they are the dreams of Maharaj." Asma feels that the present-day young generation is drifting away from history.

She said that this campaign has been undertaken to create an emotional connection with these forts to increase their global recognition and to send a positive message by a woman achieving something that seemed impossible.

"This is an inspiring initiative that pays homage to the forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and puts the ideals of Rajmata Jijabai into practice," she said.