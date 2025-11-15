ETV Bharat / state

Kolhapur Dancers Perform Bharatanatyam At Everest Base Camp

Kolhapur: It is a dream for many Indians to scale the peak of Mount Everest. Part of their training before they venture to scale the peak is trekking to the base camp of Mount Everest. This time, a few dancers from Kolhapur in Maharashtra have paid homage to the world's highest peak by performing Bharatanatyam dance at the Everest Base Camp.

Tapasyasiddhi School of Bharatanatyam in Kolhapur undertook this historic initiative. The dancers received praise for their bone-chilling performance in the blistering cold. Moreover, they performed without shoes and in traditional Bharatanatyam dance attire.

Kolhapur Dancers Perform Bharatanatyam at Everest Base Camp (ETV Bharat)

This 17-member team began their trek on October 23, 2025 and performed Bharatanatyam at three different places on their ardous journey. The first performance was at Thengbo Monastery at an altitude of 12,687 feet, and the second performance was at Everest Base Camp at 17,650 feet. The subsequent journey proved to be even more difficult. It was a test of their courage. The temperatures dropped to -18 degrees Celsius when they performed their dance at an altitude of 18,200 feet, gathering all their stamina at Kala Patthar.

Guru Nritya Chandrika Sanyogita Patil, along with her disciples Divya Warke, Mitali Maharaj and Pranjal Dalvi, organised these Bharatanatyam performances. Patil and her disciples presented religious ritual dance performances like Ganapati Stuti, Shiv Shloka, Ram Stuti, Bhaja Govindam and Mangalam.