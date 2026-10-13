Kolhapur Waterfall Murder: Man Who Pushed Girlfriend To Death Sent To 5-Day Custody; Victim's Family Demand Fast-track Trial
Jilted boyfriend disguised the heinous murder as a disappearance after he allegedly pushed her into a deep gorge near a waterfall in Kolhapu.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Kolhapur: The man who allegedly pushed his girlfriend to death near a waterfall in Maharashtra's Kolhapur has been sent to five days' police custody, even as the family of the victim demands the trial be heard by a fast-track court.
Shripad Dinkar Vadar (25) allegedly pushed Tarannum Bashir Naik (23) into a deep gorge near a waterfall in Kolhapur district on October 9 after she sought a breakup as her family were planning to get her married to someone else.
The accused was arrested after police cracked the case and recovered Tarannum's body from the gorge near Naikwadi Waterfall, police said on Monday.
On the afternoon of October 9, Vadar took Tarannum to a tourist spot near Patgaon village in Bhudargad taluka, according to inspector Sandip Jagtap of Bhudargad police station.
He said that the duo, who were residents of Gargoti town, had been in a relationship for four to five years, but the victim's marriage had been fixed four months ago and she started avoiding Vadar.
Upset about the change in her behaviour, Vadar took Tarannum to the spot for a final meeting before she tied the knot. Vadar allegedly asked her to marry him, but when she refused, they got into an argument, and he pushed her into the gorge, the official said.
He later returned home and told his family that Tarannum had gone missing, and claimed that he had parked his motorcycle and gone to fetch water for her when she disappeared, Jagtap said.
Initially, it appeared to be a case of a missing person, but the police noticed discrepancies in the accused's account of the incident and on sustained interrogation, he cracked and confessed to murdering the victim, he said.
Police approached the Sahyadri Rescue Team from Amboli for assistance and recovered the victim's body on Saturday, he said, adding that the accused has been remanded in police custody for five days.
Discrepancies In Accused's Statement
Initially, Shripad had informed the police that Tarannum had jumped into the gorge since the two had decided to commit suicide together. However, the police became suspicious of his statement and began examining the messages exchanged between them. Discrepancies between the information he provided and the details revealed by the chat history helped the police change the course of their investigation.
Shripad was produced in court which remanded him to five days of police custody. Meanwhile, mobile phones of both Tarannum and the suspect have been seized and sent to the laboratory for forensic examination. The police are also waiting for the post-mortem report to learn the cause of Tarannum's death.
Demand For Fast-track Trial
Tarannum's relatives and residents of Gargoti who have been enraged since her death have demanded the case be tried in a fast-track court to ensure the accused receives severe punishment. They said they wanted an impartial investigation to be conducted without any political pressure.
"This tragic incident once again brings up the issue of security and protection of girls in our state. Her father works abroad, while she lived with her mother, who single-handedly has raised this girl and her younger brother. We urge the police and government to give justice to this family and the victim. There should be no external political pressure and it should be tried in an unbiased manner," said Murad Qazi, a relative of the victim.
"This is extremely shocking and unfortunate. We are concerned regarding the safety of girls. We want this accused to be tried in a fast-track court and should be given the severest form of punishment," said Anwar Shaikh, another relative of the deceased.
Read More
'Keep Quiet, Else I'll Throw You Off Too': Ketan Agarwal Murder Witness Says Was Threatened