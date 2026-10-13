ETV Bharat / state

Kolhapur Waterfall Murder: Man Who Pushed Girlfriend To Death Sent To 5-Day Custody; Victim's Family Demand Fast-track Trial

Kolhapur: The man who allegedly pushed his girlfriend to death near a waterfall in Maharashtra's Kolhapur has been sent to five days' police custody, even as the family of the victim demands the trial be heard by a fast-track court.

Shripad Dinkar Vadar (25) allegedly pushed Tarannum Bashir Naik (23) into a deep gorge near a waterfall in Kolhapur district on October 9 after she sought a breakup as her family were planning to get her married to someone else.

The accused was arrested after police cracked the case and recovered Tarannum's body from the gorge near Naikwadi Waterfall, police said on Monday.

On the afternoon of October 9, Vadar took Tarannum to a tourist spot near Patgaon village in Bhudargad taluka, according to inspector Sandip Jagtap of Bhudargad police station.

Budargad Police said they approached the Sahyadri Rescue Team from Amboli for assistance and recovered the victim's body on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

He said that the duo, who were residents of Gargoti town, had been in a relationship for four to five years, but the victim's marriage had been fixed four months ago and she started avoiding Vadar.

Upset about the change in her behaviour, Vadar took Tarannum to the spot for a final meeting before she tied the knot. Vadar allegedly asked her to marry him, but when she refused, they got into an argument, and he pushed her into the gorge, the official said.

He later returned home and told his family that Tarannum had gone missing, and claimed that he had parked his motorcycle and gone to fetch water for her when she disappeared, Jagtap said.

Initially, it appeared to be a case of a missing person, but the police noticed discrepancies in the accused's account of the incident and on sustained interrogation, he cracked and confessed to murdering the victim, he said.

Police approached the Sahyadri Rescue Team from Amboli for assistance and recovered the victim's body on Saturday, he said, adding that the accused has been remanded in police custody for five days.