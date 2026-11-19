ETV Bharat / state

Kolathur TVK MLA VS Babu Who Defeated MK Stalin In 2026 Polls Passes Away

FILE - Kolathur MLA VS Babu ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Kolathur MLA VS Babu who defeated former Chief Minister MK Stalin in Kolathur Constituency in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly Elections, passed away at a private hospital here following a respiratory illness, on Thursday. He was 75.

The hospital said the legislator breathed his last at 2.24 pm.

A statement from MGM Healthcare's Medical Services said the septuagenarian was admitted to its facility on September 9, 2026, after he took ill due to a respiratory illness. The hospital categorised it as a prolonged illness. The doctors cared for him in the intensive care unit since then. The hospital further said Babu's condition deteriorated despite its comprehensive medical management and its best efforts by its multidisciplinary team. He suffered a cardiac arrest in the afternoon. Babu who joined the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and was fielded against the incumbent Chief Minister and DMK patriarch in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He defeated Stalin in the latter's stronghold by a margin of 8,795 votes. He made headlines and was celebrated as a giant slayer by the party cadre. Who is VS Babu? Babu was associated with the DMK since his early days. The septuagenarian had served as district secretary of the North Chennai District party unit. His ability to hold the party organization firmly under his thumb earned his maiden membership to the Legislative Assembly 20 years ago. In the 2006 Assembly elections, he was elected to the House from the Purasawalkam constituency. During the subsequent delimitation exercise, the Purasawalkam constituency was dissolved. It led to the carving out of Kolathur constituency.