Kolathur TVK MLA VS Babu Who Defeated MK Stalin In 2026 Polls Passes Away
Babu who trounced the DMK patriarch by a margin of 8,795 votes was under hospital care since Sept. 9.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST|
Updated : November 19, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Chennai: Kolathur MLA VS Babu who defeated former Chief Minister MK Stalin in Kolathur Constituency in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly Elections, passed away at a private hospital here following a respiratory illness, on Thursday. He was 75.
The hospital said the legislator breathed his last at 2.24 pm.
A statement from MGM Healthcare's Medical Services said the septuagenarian was admitted to its facility on September 9, 2026, after he took ill due to a respiratory illness. The hospital categorised it as a prolonged illness. The doctors cared for him in the intensive care unit since then.
The hospital further said Babu's condition deteriorated despite its comprehensive medical management and its best efforts by its multidisciplinary team. He suffered a cardiac arrest in the afternoon.
Babu who joined the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and was fielded against the incumbent Chief Minister and DMK patriarch in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He defeated Stalin in the latter's stronghold by a margin of 8,795 votes. He made headlines and was celebrated as a giant slayer by the party cadre.
Who is VS Babu?
Babu was associated with the DMK since his early days. The septuagenarian had served as district secretary of the North Chennai District party unit. His ability to hold the party organization firmly under his thumb earned his maiden membership to the Legislative Assembly 20 years ago. In the 2006 Assembly elections, he was elected to the House from the Purasawalkam constituency. During the subsequent delimitation exercise, the Purasawalkam constituency was dissolved. It led to the carving out of Kolathur constituency.
His ground work was so impressive that Stalin chose Kolathur as his seat in the 2011 Assembly elections. Babu, who did not get a ticket to contest, served as the election manager to the then incumbent Chief Minister Stalin. Babu who gave everything he had to get Stalin elected for the first time. The word around is that the DMK leadership was not happy with Babu as the victory margin remained minimal. As irony will have it, Stalin went on to win this seat on a hattrick and eventually Babu ended Stalin's winning streak in Kolathur.
Sekar Babu's defection to the DMK after he was expelled by the former Chief Minister and the AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on charges that he was working in tandem with Stalin. The arrival of Sekar Babu choked VS Babu who was stripped of his district secretary post. Sekar Babu was elevated as district secretary.
This forced VS Babu to quit the DMK. He joined the ranks of the AIADMK. In 2017, Babu was among those expelled from the AIADMK for having a truck with TTV Dhinakaran, nephew of Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala. Babu had worked for Dhinakarn during the RK Nagar by-election the same year.
After Edappadi K Palaniswami captured the post of the AIADMK's General Secretary post, Babu was pardoned. He was reinducted into the party and was elevated as the party's North Chennai (West) District unit's district secretary. As the party continued to fracture, Babu decided to make his move. Earlier in February this year, Babu joined the TVK in the presence of Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay.
Vijay ticked his box for the Kolathur constituency, which he once helped Stalin win. He etched his name in the history books for having defeated an incumbent chief minister in an election. It is only the second time. Earlier, it happened in 1996. A DMK candidate, E. G. Sugavanam defeated Jayalalithaa in Bargur constituency.
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