Kolar Congress MLA Backs Delimitation, Says Smaller Constituencies Will Aid Governance
The MLA argued that smaller constituencies would facilitate better administration and development.
By PTI
Published : November 29, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Kolar: Karnataka Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath on Sunday extended his support to the proposed Delimitation Bill, despite his party's strong opposition to the legislation at the national level.
The Congress-led INDIA bloc has decided to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment Bill seeking to implement delimitation and women's reservation, arguing that it would hurt the interests of SCs and STs.
The bloc has termed the move an attempt by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and undermine democracy in the country.
"I welcome the delimitation Bill. It will make it easier for elected representatives to work if each MLA has a constituency with one lakh to 1.5 lakh voters," Manjunath, the MLA from Kolar, told reporters.
He argued that smaller constituencies would facilitate better administration and development.
Citing Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Singapore, he said parliamentary constituencies in these countries had around 60,000 voters, while Assembly constituencies had approximately 8,000-9,000 voters.
"In our country, even a municipal council member represents around 7,000-8,000 voters. If constituencies are reorganised in proportion to the population, it will become easier for elected representatives to address people's problems and undertake development works," he said.
Manjunath suggested that each Assembly constituency should have one lakh to 1.5 lakh voters and each Lok Sabha constituency between five lakh and eight lakh voters.
He said such a system would facilitate development and make governance more effective.
"I welcome the Bill," he added.
The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to provide one-third reservation for women by increasing each state's and Union territory's allocation of seats in the House and the strength of their respective legislative assemblies by 50 per cent. It proposes to freeze the revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to increase the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to raise the upper limit on the strength of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.
When asked about the proposal to increase the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, Manjunath said, "Let it even go to 900, it is good."
Asked about the Congress's opposition to the Bill, he said, "Nowhere is it said that Congress is opposed to it. Let's see once opposed."
Responding to claims that the proposed legislation would benefit the BJP, he said, "It will help no one. Will delimitation add new voters? No. Will it add new territory from neighbouring Tamil Nadu? No. Delimitation will be done within Karnataka's territory for MLA and MP constituencies. It is good; I welcome it."
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