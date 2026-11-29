ETV Bharat / state

Kolar Congress MLA Backs Delimitation, Says Smaller Constituencies Will Aid Governance

Kolar: Karnataka Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath on Sunday extended his support to the proposed Delimitation Bill, despite his party's strong opposition to the legislation at the national level.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc has decided to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment Bill seeking to implement delimitation and women's reservation, arguing that it would hurt the interests of SCs and STs.

The bloc has termed the move an attempt by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and undermine democracy in the country.

"I welcome the delimitation Bill. It will make it easier for elected representatives to work if each MLA has a constituency with one lakh to 1.5 lakh voters," Manjunath, the MLA from Kolar, told reporters.

He argued that smaller constituencies would facilitate better administration and development.

Citing Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Singapore, he said parliamentary constituencies in these countries had around 60,000 voters, while Assembly constituencies had approximately 8,000-9,000 voters.

"In our country, even a municipal council member represents around 7,000-8,000 voters. If constituencies are reorganised in proportion to the population, it will become easier for elected representatives to address people's problems and undertake development works," he said.

Manjunath suggested that each Assembly constituency should have one lakh to 1.5 lakh voters and each Lok Sabha constituency between five lakh and eight lakh voters.

He said such a system would facilitate development and make governance more effective.