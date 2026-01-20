ETV Bharat / state

Kokrajhar Tense After Mob Violence Over Road Accident Claims Two Lives

The incident claimed two lives. Chikna Johalou Bismit (28), a resident of Bashbari village under Kazigaon police station, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people following the accident. Another victim, Sunil Murmu (40) of Gurung village near Karigaon, succumbed to his injuries two hours after being taken to the hospital.

The unrest erupted after a road accident at Gaurinagar, around 1–1.5 km from the Karigaon police station. Protesters said they would continue their agitation until justice is delivered.

Kokrajhar (Assam): The situation in Kokrajhar remained tense on Tuesday following a violent incident reported on Monday, during which protesters allegedly set fire to two temporary camps of the Birsa Commando Force and vandalised Chidu Kanhu Bhawan and other buildings.

Three others, Mahesh Murmu (50) of Gurung village, Prabhat Brahma (50) and his son Yugiraj Brahma (17) of Anthaigalla village, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital. All three are stated to be in critical condition.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10.30 am. A Scorpio vehicle involved in the incident was also set on fire at the scene. Nineteen people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Akshay Garg described the incident as “very unfortunate and condemnable” and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

“A contractor, Baronda Basumatary, was awarded the contract for construction of the road to Aodang Bazar. His son-in-law and some labourers had gone to fetch equipment when the vehicle reportedly overturned. Following this, locals surrounded the vehicle and assaulted the occupants,” Garg said.

He added that police launched an investigation immediately and are appealing to residents to allow law enforcement agencies to take action as per the law.

Authorities have also imposed a temporary prohibition on mobile internet and data services across Kokrajhar district to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order.