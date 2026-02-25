ETV Bharat / state

Kokilaben Ambani Celebrates 92nd Birthday With Family At Nathdwara Shrinathji Temple

Kokilaben visited the temple at Nathdwara along with the entire Ambani family. The SHrinathji Haveli in Nathdwara is considered the main seat of the Pushtimargiya Vallabh Sect and holds great religious importance.

Nathdwara: Kokilaben Ambani, mother of industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, celebrated her 92nd birthday on Tuesday with a special visit to the famous Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. She is also the Vice-President of the temple board.

According to temple authorities, several members of the Ambani family were present for the darshan. These included her sons Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani; daughters Ninaben Kothari and Deepti Salgaonkar; grandsons Akash, Anant, Anshul and Anmol; granddaughters-in-law Shloka Ambani and Radhika Ambani, and other family members. Business associate Dhanraj Nathwani is also present.

After the evening arrival, Chiranjiv Vishal Bawa honoured the family members. As part of the traditional ceremony, they were blessed with turbans, quilts and clothes, and were offered prasad. The family also received blessings through a video call from Peethadheeshwar Goswami Tilakayat 108 Shri Indradaman Ji Maharajshree and Shri Rajeshwari Ji Goswami. Tilakayat Shri conveyed birthday wishes to Kokilaben and blessed the family.

Special arrangements were made for the occasion. In Mahaprabhuji's meeting area, 51 Veda-reciting Brahmins chanted Swasti and Mangalacharan. Devotional hymns were also sung at Moti Mahal Chowk to mark the celebration.

Several temple officials and board members were present during the visit, including Sudhakar Upadhyay, Anjan Shah, Sameer Chaudhary, Anil Sanadhya, CEO Jitendra Pandey, Liladhar Purohit and other staff members.