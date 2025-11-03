Kohlapur Math Elephant Madhuri Undergoes Medical Check-Up At Vantara
Doctors and officials turned emotional seeing her gestures to Mahout Ismail after three months. The health report by an expert team indicates her relative improvement.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
Kohlapur: Mehadevi alias Madhuari, the beloved elephant of Nandani Math in Maharashtra's Kohlapur — who was shifted to Vantara in Gujarat — underwent a thorough medical checkup as per the directions of the High Power Committee (HPC) appointed by the Supreme Court.
The medical team comprising Dr NS Manoharan, Dr S Kallappa of Nandani Math, Dr Mini Aravindan of PETA and Dr Pooja Acharya conducted the examination. Neeraj Sangwan, a representative of Vantara, and mahout Ismail Chacha, who has been taking care of Madhuri for a long time, were also present at the time.
The experts have observed various aspects of Madhuri's health and submitted their separate reports to the team headed by Dr Manoharan. The medical report shows Madhuri's health is improving relatively. The Vantara management has implemented nutritious food, medication and rest plans for her to maintain mental stability. The authorities have been constantly monitoring her and conducting medical check-ups to ensure her health improves.
After a three-month wait, as soon as Ismail came in front of Madhuri, she immediately recognised him and showed affection through her gestures. Doctors and officials present at the site turned emotional seeing the reunion.
"Ismail Chacha, who has been taking care of Madhuri for 25 years, gave some commands to check her movements and responses. At that time, Madhuri responded easily, which showed her mental stability and confidence," Sagar Shambhushete, trustee Nadani Math, said.
Meanwhile, a special 'Siddha Chakra Vidya' is being performed at Shikharji Shasthawat Siddha Kshetra for her early recuperation. Since October 28, devotees have been praying for Madhuri's safety and return under the guidance of Swastashree Jinsen Bhattarak Swamiji.
A detailed report of Madhuri's health examination has been submitted to the High-Powered Committee, and the next hearing of the case is scheduled for November 29. The process of setting up a rehabilitation centre for Madhuri in the premises of Nandani Math is underway with the cooperation of the Vantara administration and the Maharashtra government. Orders have been given to expedite the necessary approvals and documents.
