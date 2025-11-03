ETV Bharat / state

Kohlapur Math Elephant Madhuri Undergoes Medical Check-Up At Vantara

Kohlapur: Mehadevi alias Madhuari, the beloved elephant of Nandani Math in Maharashtra's Kohlapur — who was shifted to Vantara in Gujarat — underwent a thorough medical checkup as per the directions of the High Power Committee (HPC) appointed by the Supreme Court.

The medical team comprising Dr NS Manoharan, Dr S Kallappa of Nandani Math, Dr Mini Aravindan of PETA and Dr Pooja Acharya conducted the examination. Neeraj Sangwan, a representative of Vantara, and mahout Ismail Chacha, who has been taking care of Madhuri for a long time, were also present at the time.

The experts have observed various aspects of Madhuri's health and submitted their separate reports to the team headed by Dr Manoharan. The medical report shows Madhuri's health is improving relatively. The Vantara management has implemented nutritious food, medication and rest plans for her to maintain mental stability. The authorities have been constantly monitoring her and conducting medical check-ups to ensure her health improves.

After a three-month wait, as soon as Ismail came in front of Madhuri, she immediately recognised him and showed affection through her gestures. Doctors and officials present at the site turned emotional seeing the reunion.